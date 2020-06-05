This week on "Sunday Morning" (June 7)

Host: Jane Pauley
OPENING: "Abblasen"
HEADLINES: A week like no other
It was a week when hundreds of thousands of demonstrators in all 50 states, and beyond, risked exposing themselves to coronavirus in order to voice their anguish at the death, in Minneapolis, of George Floyd, another black man killed while being detained by a white police officer. Correspondent Martha Teichner reports on the social and political upheaval of protests, violence, and demands for justice.
COVER STORY: The whole world is watching us
International observers, both America's friends and adversaries, discuss the anger and polarization in our nation that, they say, represent a United States relinquishing its global leadership and turning its back on the world. Special contributor Ted Koppel talks with Chinese journalist Liu Xin; Economist editor-in-chief Zanny Minton Beddoes; writer-philosopher Bernard-Henri Lévy; former Mexican cabinet official Jorge Castañeda; and Russian broadcaster Vladimir Pozner about what the past four years have meant for our country in the eyes of the world.
CBS NEWS POLL: Trump tweets
MOVIES: Pete Davidson
"Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson was a longshot when he auditioned at just 20 years old. Now, six years later, he is co-author and star of his first major film, "The King of Staten Island," about a drifting twenty-something. "CBS This Morning" co-host Tony Dokoupil pays a visit with Davidson to New York City's least-celebrated borough, and also talks with director and co-writer Judd Apatow.
PREVIEW: Pete Davidson says making "The King of Staten Island" has been "cleansing" for him
To watch a trailer for "The King of Staten Island" click on the video player below:
HISTORY: "Countdown 1945": The story of the first use of the atomic bomb
Fox News' Chris Wallace talks about his book chronicling the efforts of President Truman and the top-secret Manhattan Project to create the weapon that would end World War II. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin reports.
READ AN EXCERPT: "Countdown 1945" and the race to the atomic bomb
SOCIOLOGY: A crossroads for race relations
Americans are bearing witness to a national reckoning about racism, which has permeated all levels of life, producing different standards for whites and people of color. Correspondent Maurice DeBois talks with activists, educators and writers about wrestling with the problems of race, about white privilege, and about the need for parents to give African American youths "the talk" – instructions on how to behave in front of law enforcement to try to avoid negative repercussions based on their skin color.
CBS NEWS POLL: Police use of force
ON STAGE: Keeping the lights burning on Broadway
COVID-19 has shuttered stages on the Great White Way, but there are some traditions in Broadway theatres that can't be totally turned off. Mo Rocca talks with "Hadestown" star André De Shields, multiple Tony-winner Bernadette Peters, Broadway producer Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and with Seth Rudetsky & James Wesley, the couple behind the "Stars In the House" web series, about how the theater world is coping with the shutdown, and when shows may be expected to reopen.
PASSAGE: Remembering Christo
The artist Christo, who – teamed with his wife Jeanne-Claude – became renowned for monumental, transformative works of public art, wrapping buildings and landscapes with colorful fabric, died May 31 at age 84. Jane Pauley looks back at his free-spirited art.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Christo & Jeanne-Claude put Berlin's Reichstag under wraps (Video)
In this "CBS Sunday Morning" report which originally aired on June 25, 1995, correspondent Martha Teichner reported from Berlin on one of their most famous works: Wrapping the Reichstag in fabric, which revealed as much as it concealed.
GALLERY: The art of Christo (1935-2020)
HISTORY: An old fear that still hasn't gone away
In 1921 a mob of whites in Tulsa, Okla., descended upon a black-owned business district and murdered as many as 300 people. Contributor Kelefa Sanneh, of The New Yorker magazine, looks at how a massacre wasn't even discussed generations later owing to fears of reprisals.
See also:
- Possible mass grave from 1921 Tulsa race massacre found: "For decades it was hush-hush" ("CBS This Morning," 12/17/19)
CBS NEWS POLL: The next generation
SNAPSHOT: Black Lives Matters protest in Chicago (Video)
"Sunday Morning" presents pictures of marchers, and the after-effects of unrest, from a protest in Chicago over the death of George Floyd, by photographer Ryan Bakerink (with gallery).
"SUNDAY MORNING" MATINEE: Video playlist
COVID-19 has shut down the Great White Way and concert halls, but Broadway stars and musicians are performing in videos recorded especially for "Sunday Morning" viewers.
MOVIES: "We Are One" presents a free global film festival online
With theatres closed around world, 21 international film festivals unite to curate streaming content, including features, documentaries, and conversations with filmmakers. Films will be streamed through June 7 at youtube.com/WeAreOne.
