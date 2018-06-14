This week on "Sunday Morning" (June 17)

COVER STORY: Summer Fridays
A few years ago, about 20 percent of companies offered their staff Summer Fridays, where employees would work a little later on Monday through Thursday before taking a three-day weekend. Now, more than 40 percent of companies offer this summer perk. And it's not just out of the goodness of their hearts - companies find that the gift of time and an improved work/life balance builds loyalty and makes employees more committed to their organization. Conor Knighton reports on how some workers are spending their Summer Fridays far from work. (Originally broadcast July 30, 2017.)
BIG TOP: Circus
The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus is no more, having given its last performance in May 2017. So, how can young people now dream of running away to a life under the big top? Kevin Venardos tells NPR's Scott Simon why he created his own one-ring circus that he takes around the country in a 28-foot long truck. He also remembers his father, Lane Venardos, a CBS News executive who died in 2011, and their shared love of trains.
MUSIC: Rory Feek
Anthony Mason catches up with country musician Rory Feek, now planning a return to the stage after the 2016 death of his wife and musical partner, Joey Feek.
"It's been two-and-a-half years since Joey passed away," he told Mason. "I don't feel any different. You and I were together a year-and-a-half, two years ago. But it doesn't feel any different than that day. I feel just as married and just as in love. And I feel like she's just as much a part of our life as she was."
FROM THE ARCHIVE: Rory Feek on mourning and life without Joey (08/04/16)
- "Once Upon a Farm: Lessons on Growing Love, Life, and Hope on a New Frontier" by Rory Feek (Thomas Nelson), available via Amazon
- roryfeek.com
- Follow @joeyandrory on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube
HEALTH: The Flint water crisis
Martha Teichner talks with the whistleblower who exposed the dangers posed to residents of Flint, Michigan, by the very water they drank.
BOOK EXCERPT: "What the Eyes Don't See"
Writing on the public health crisis affecting Michigan residents, pediatrician Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha says that resilience "isn't a trait that you have or don't have. It's learned."
- "What the Eyes Don't See: A Story of Crisis, Resistance, and Hope in an American City" by Mona Hanna-Attisha (One World), available via Amazon
- monahannaattisha.com
- Follow @MonaHannaA on Twitter
MUSIC: Raffi
Serena Altschul goes backstage with Raffi, the artist who has serenaded children for years.
- raffinews.com (Official site)
- Follow @Raffi_RC on Twitter and Facebook
- Raffi Concert Schedule
- "Best of Raffi" (Rounder) available via Amazon and iTunes
- Centre for Child Honouring, Salt Spring Island, British Columbia
- Follow Centre for Child Honouring on Facebook
MOVIES: Paul Rudd
Tracy Smith spends time with actor Paul Rudd, star of the upcoming Marvel adventure, "Ant-Man and the Wasp."
To watch a trailer for "Ant-Man and the Wasp" click on the video player below:
- "Ant-Man and the Wasp" (Official site)
OPINION: Carl Hiassen's advice to graduates
Author Carl Hiassen has thoughts to share with his son – and us – timed perfectly for Father's Day and commencement season.
- carlhiaasen.com
- "Assume the Worst: The Graduation Speech You'll Never Hear" by Carl Hiaasen, Illustrated by Roz Chast (Knopf), available via Amazon
BOOKS: Seymour Hersh on the life of a "Reporter"
David Martin sits down with Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist and political writer Seymour Hersh, author of a new memoir.
- "Reporter: A Memoir" by Seymour M. Hersh (Knopf), available via Amazon
- Seymour Hersh at The New Yorker
CALENDAR: Week of June 18
"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.
NATURE UP CLOSE: The carnivorous Butterwort plant (with video)
Plants that don't rely on photosynthesis for nutrients can employ some tricky tactics to catch a meal.
