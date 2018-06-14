This week on "Sunday Morning" (June 17)

COVER STORY: Summer Fridays

A few years ago, about 20 percent of companies offered their staff Summer Fridays, where employees would work a little later on Monday through Thursday before taking a three-day weekend. Now, more than 40 percent of companies offer this summer perk. And it's not just out of the goodness of their hearts - companies find that the gift of time and an improved work/life balance builds loyalty and makes employees more committed to their organization. Conor Knighton reports on how some workers are spending their Summer Fridays far from work. (Originally broadcast July 30, 2017.)

For more info:



ALMANAC: TBD

CBS News

BIG TOP: Circus

The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus is no more, having given its last performance in May 2017. So, how can young people now dream of running away to a life under the big top? Kevin Venardos tells NPR's Scott Simon why he created his own one-ring circus that he takes around the country in a 28-foot long truck. He also remembers his father, Lane Venardos, a CBS News executive who died in 2011, and their shared love of trains.

For more info:

CBS News

MUSIC: Rory Feek

Anthony Mason catches up with country musician Rory Feek, now planning a return to the stage after the 2016 death of his wife and musical partner, Joey Feek.

"It's been two-and-a-half years since Joey passed away," he told Mason. "I don't feel any different. You and I were together a year-and-a-half, two years ago. But it doesn't feel any different than that day. I feel just as married and just as in love. And I feel like she's just as much a part of our life as she was."

FROM THE ARCHIVE: Rory Feek on mourning and life without Joey (08/04/16)

For more info:

CBS News

HEALTH: The Flint water crisis

Martha Teichner talks with the whistleblower who exposed the dangers posed to residents of Flint, Michigan, by the very water they drank.

BOOK EXCERPT: "What the Eyes Don't See"

Writing on the public health crisis affecting Michigan residents, pediatrician Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha says that resilience "isn't a trait that you have or don't have. It's learned."

For more info:

CBS News

MUSIC: Raffi

Serena Altschul goes backstage with Raffi, the artist who has serenaded children for years.

For more info:



HARTMAN: TBD

CBS News

MOVIES: Paul Rudd

Tracy Smith spends time with actor Paul Rudd, star of the upcoming Marvel adventure, "Ant-Man and the Wasp."

To watch a trailer for "Ant-Man and the Wasp" click on the video player below:

For more info:



OPINION: Carl Hiassen's advice to graduates

Author Carl Hiassen has thoughts to share with his son – and us – timed perfectly for Father's Day and commencement season.

For more info:



BOOKS: Seymour Hersh on the life of a "Reporter"

David Martin sits down with Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist and political writer Seymour Hersh, author of a new memoir.

For more info:



CALENDAR: Week of June 18

"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.



NATURE: TBD



WEB EXCLUSIVES:



NATURE UP CLOSE: The carnivorous Butterwort plant (with video)

Plants that don't rely on photosynthesis for nutrients can employ some tricky tactics to catch a meal.





The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

"Sunday Morning" also streams on CBSN beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET and at 1 p.m. ET. Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and CBS All Access, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.

WE'LL SEE YOU ON THE RADIO: "Sunday Morning" is now available to CBS News Radio listeners.

You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!

Follow the program on Twitter (@CBSSunday), Facebook, Instagram (#CBSSundayMorning) and at cbssundaymorning.com.

