This week on "Sunday Morning" (June 16)

FATHER'S DAY: Celebrating dads

How did Father's Day come about? It was thanks to a woman, Sonora Smart Dodd, who in 1909 proposed a day to celebrate fathers, like the widowed Civil War veteran who'd raised Dodd and her five brothers. But unlike Mother's Day, the idea was slow to catch on, and it would take decades for dads to get their due. Correspondent Nikki Batiste talks with retired NFL star Tony Gonzalez, a 2019 Father of the Year Award recipient, and with photographer Dave Engledow, the self-proclaimed "World's Best Father" (and he has the pictures to prove it).

Minecraft is the blockbuster world-building computer game. CBS News





GAMES: Minecraft

One of the bestselling video games of all time has no guns or blood. Since its debut in 2009, the world-building game Minecraft has sold more than 176 million copies; more than 91 million people play it every month. But it's more than a Lego-like universe where players create or destroy things; teachers are seeing the benefits of playing Minecraft in their classrooms. David Pogue reports.

Scientists believe a rise in cancers among firefighters may be linked to changes in modern building materials and the increased use of plastics, which give off toxins and carcinogens when they burn. CBS News





COVER STORY: Another occupational hazard for firefighters: Cancer

Since 2002, almost two out of every three firefighters who died on the job died of cancer, as smoke from today's fires produces an ever-more toxic brew of chemicals. But many first responders diagnosed with cancer are being denied workers' comp benefits. Tony Dokoupil talks with firefighters who are battling more than just flames.

Cryptocurrency entrepreneurs the Winklevoss twins. CBS News





BUSINESS: The Winklevoss Twins

Internet entrepreneurs Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss have shifted their focus from social media to cryptocurrency, becoming among the first bitcoin billionaires, and launching a digital currency exchange mobile app, Gemini. Correspondent Nicholas Thompson reports.

OPINION: Father's Day

Jim Gaffigan has taken on the job of being a father five times over, and is ready to retire.

Correspondent Tracy Smith with comedian Tim Allen. CBS News





MOVIES: Tim Allen

Tracy Smith sits down with the comedian and star of the "Toy Story" animated features.

To watch a trailer for "Toy Story 4" click on the video player below.

HISTORY: Building the Transcontinental Railroad

It was the moonshot of the 19th century – crews working East from Sacramento and West from Omaha to build the Transcontinental Railroad, meeting on May 10, 1869 at Promontory Summit, Utah. To help mark the project's 150th anniversary, Union Pacific engine #4014, built in the 1940s, has been restored, producing 7,000 horsepower as it brings the great Age of Steam back to life. John Blackstone takes a ride, and talks with descendants of Chinese immigrants who were key to completing the 1,776-mile-long railroad.

CALENDAR: Week of June 17

"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Lee Cowan reports.



WEB EXCLUSIVES:

A leopard in Africa. Judy Lehmberg

NATURE UP CLOSE: Wildlife and the story behind "Taco Bell's Cannon"

Judy Lehmberg explains how a misunderstanding by this classical musical newbie relates to imagery of animals on an unspoiled Earth.

Judas Priest performs at the Rosemont Theatre in Chicago, May 25, 2019. Jake Barlow/CBS News

GALLERY: Summer music 2019

It's summertime - time for music at festivals and venues across the country. Photos by CBS News' Jake Barlow, Ed Spinelli and Kirstine Walton.

