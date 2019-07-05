This week on "Sunday Morning" (July 7)

COVER STORY: A trip down the mighty Mississippi

From the gentle rising headwaters in Northern Minnesota, to the Gulf of Mexico over 2,300 miles downstream, Mo Rocca takes a trip on the Mississippi River.

FOOD: Where's the beef?

Allison Aubrey reports on hamburgers that are made from plants instead of beef, but still taste like the real thing.

ART: Graffiti beyond the streets

What was once a symbol of New York's 'bad old days' is now being celebrated. Serena Altschul reports on "Beyond the Streets," the largest exhibition of graffiti and street art ever produced.

For more info:

Fashion: Dapper Dan

On fashion's biggest night, designer Dapper Dan can't believe he has center stage. Michelle Miller reports on his rags to riches story.

HARTMAN: The 97-year old bagboy

Benny Ficeto of Perth Amboy, New Jersey, has been doing oddjobs since he 'retired' in the 1980s. Steve Hartman reports on the 97-year old who loves a hard day's work.

OPINION: Jim Gaffigan says cheeseburgers are in "grave danger"

People are putting so many toppings on cheeseburgers, they're becoming harder and harder to hold. Gaffigan asks, "If you can't confidently hold a cheeseburger while you eat it, is it cheeseburger?"

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

DVR Alert! Find out when "Sunday Morning" airs in your city

Follow the program on Twitter (@CBSSunday), Facebook, Instagram (#CBSSundayMorning) and at cbssundaymorning.com. "Sunday Morning" also streams on CBSN beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET and at 1 p.m. ET, and is available on cbs.com, CBS All Access, and On Demand.

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and CBS All Access, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox. The show also streams on CBSN beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET and 1 p.m. ET.

You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!