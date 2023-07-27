This week on "Sunday Morning" (July 30)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Jane Pauley hosts "The Money Issue," our annual special broadcast dedicated to the many ways in which money underscores the way we live. (Portions of this broadcast were previously aired.)



COVER STORY: Recognizing online scams: A tragi-comedy in 4 acts (Video)

Experts say that during the pandemic the amount of money Americans lost to online and phone scammers more than doubled. As a public service, correspondent David Pogue helps dramatize ways in which scammers seek to part you from your money or personal information.

BUSINESS: On our agenda: Cutting down on meetings (Video)

Since the start of the pandemic, more and more of our time has been taken up with meetings – on average, half of our work week. But they're often less than productive, which is why the corporate offices of Shopify imposed a meeting moratorium, deleting almost all meetings with more than two people. Correspondent Mo Rocca looks at how meetings can be reduced and improved. (This story was originally broadcast April 16, 2023.)

BUSINESS: How to outsmart shoplifters (Video)

It is estimated that tens of billions of dollars' worth of merchandise is lost to shoplifters each year. And as shoplifters (working individually or as part of organized retail crime gangs) become more brazen, store owners are looking for new ways to stop them. Correspondent Rita Braver visits the Loss Prevention Research Council, which is testing new ways for retailers to protect their goods from being pilfered. (This story was originally broadcast April 16, 2023.)

Treasure hunter Carl Allen. © Brendan Chavez

EXPLORATION: Hunting sunken treasure from a legendary shipwreck (Video)

As a child Carl Allen came to the Bahamas, to the small island of Walker's Cay, for the fishing. Today, the retired businessman is fishing for gold, silver and gems from the wreck of a Spanish galleon that sank in 1656. Correspondent Lee Cowan takes a deep dive into the lore of hidden treasure, and the drive of a man living a dream. (This story was originally broadcast April 16, 2023.)

Allen Exploration (AllenX)

walkerscay.com

Bahamas Maritime Museum, Freeport

MONEYWATCH: A charity that abolishes medical debt (Video)

One in five American households bears some medical debt, which is a factor in a majority of U.S. bankruptcies. Since 2014, the charity RIP Medical Debt has abolished more than $9.5 billion worth of medical bills for more than six million Americans, by buying up delinquent medical debt at pennies on the dollar (just as debt collectors do) and abolishing it. Correspondent Martha Teichner talks with the co-founder and president of RIP Medical Debt, and with a Georgia preschool teacher whose $1,500 medical debt, that had dogged her for years, was suddenly erased. (An earlier version of this story was broadcast April 16, 2023.)

MONEYWATCH: Online scams: 3 rules to prevent being taken (Video)

Correspondent David Pogue talks with cybersecurity expert Mike Driscoll about ways to make yourself safer from online and phone scammers; and with Kitboga, an improv artist who has found a new way to fight con artists, by hilariously wasting their time.

Follow Kitboga on Youtube, Twitter, Twitch and TikTok

The prospective new owner of Tuthill Village in Maine will have 55 acres with about two dozen homes, a church, garages, barns and other structures. CBS News

REAL ESTATE: Towns for sale (Video)

In recent years dozens of towns have been listed for sale across the country, from abandoned mining settlements to desert enclaves. Correspondent Christina Ruffini reports on opportunities for someone in the market to own a town of their very own, from a 55-acre village in Maine, to a sprawling Rocky Mountain ghost town.



SUNDAY PROFILE: Donna Mills (Video)

You might remember Donna Mills for her long-running role as the villainous Abby Cunningham on the prime-time soap opera "Knots Landing," or from the Clint Eastwood thriller "Play Misty for Me." What you might not know is that Mills, co-starring in a new limited TV series, "V.C. Andrews' Dawn," is also a single mom, and an award-winning vintner who grows wine grapes in her own L.A. backyard. Correspondent Tracy Smith helps us get re-acquainted with the actress millions of fans loved to hate.

To watch a trailer for "V.C. Andrews' Dawn" click on the video player below:

BUSINESS: Centuries-old companies in Japan on the secrets of business longevity (Video)

There are old hotels, and then there's Hōshi, in central Japan, which first opened its doors more than 1,300 years ago. Japan boasts tens of thousands of companies at least one century old, including sake-maker Sudo Honke, which has been turning out rice wine since 1141, and is currently run by a 55th generation descendant of the founder. Correspondent Lucy Craft reports on how, in a country that venerates its elders, old companies are on the rise.

Titan says they now sell thousands of caskets a year direct to consumers online. CBS News

BUSINESS: How one casket company is disrupting the funeral industry (Video)

In the United States two manufacturers control 85% of casket production, with the average casket costing more than $2,000, sold exclusively to funeral homes. Titan Caskets is looking to disrupt the industry by selling its products more cheaply, directly to consumers. Correspondent Luke Burbank looks at how thousands are now finding their loved ones' final resting places on the internet. (This story was originally broadcast April 16, 2023.)

AGRICULTURE: Turning Spain's desert into Europe's orchard (Video)

In southern Spain, one of the driest parts of Europe, a healthy crop of high-tech greenhouses has sprouted from the desert. Correspondent Seth Doane looks at how innovative approaches to agriculture – from organic farming and using desalinated seawater, to breeding pollinators and predators of insect pests – have turned this arid land into a source of abundance.

NATURE: Billfish in Mexico (Extended Video)

We leave you this Sunday morning swimming with billfish in waters off Quintana Roo in Mexico. Videographer: Mauricio Handler.



WEB EXCLUSIVES:

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Saving whales, Manolo Blahnik, and other classic July stories (YouTube Video)

Watch these features that originally aired on "CBS Sunday Morning" 10, 20, 30 and 40 years ago this month. From July 1983: David Culhane sails with conservationists to report on efforts to save whales, while John Blackstone reports on World War II veterans from the 306th Bombardment Group reuniting in Thurleigh, England. From July 1993: Bill Geist examines the popularity of teepees, from the ranges of Montana to the suburbs of Connecticut; Terence Smith reports on the polarizing issue of immigration and refugees; and Roger Welsch has a "Postcard from Nebraska" about his home address. From July 2003: Rita Braver profiles shoe designer Manolo Blahnik; and Martha Teichner explores the historical allure of porches. From July 2013: Lee Cowan catches up with Iraqi news cameraman Atheer Hameed, who emigrated to the U.S. for a new life both peaceful and tearful.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Mattel's toy story (YouTube Video)

From Barbie and Ken, to Hot Wheels cars, to Chatty Cathy and countless others, California-based Mattel is the largest toymaker in the world. In this story originally broadcast on "CBS Sunday Morning" November 10, 2013, correspondent Mo Rocca went for a rare behind-the-scenes tour to see how the magic happens.





FROM THE ARCHIVES: "Barbie" director Greta Gerwig (Video)

Greta Gerwig's latest film "Barbie" opened last weekend with the highest box office of any film directed by a woman. Watch Tony Dokoupil's 2018 profile of the actress-director in which she discusses her first film "Lady Bird," for which she earned two Oscar nominations (for best direction and best original screenplay).

