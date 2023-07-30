How one casket company is disrupting the funeral industry In the United States two manufacturers control 85% of casket production, with the average casket costing more than $2,000, sold exclusively to funeral homes. Titan Caskets is looking to disrupt the industry by selling its products more cheaply, directly to consumers. Correspondent Luke Burbank looks at how thousands are now finding their loved ones' final resting places on the internet. (This story was originally broadcast April 16, 2023.)