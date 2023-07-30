Centuries-old companies in Japan on the secrets of business longevity There are old hotels, and then there's Hōshi, in central Japan, which first opened its doors more than 1,300 years ago. Japan boasts tens of thousands of companies at least one century old, including sake-maker Sudo Honke, which has been turning out rice wine since 1141, and is currently run by a 55th generation descendant of the founder. Correspondent Lucy Craft reports on how, in a country that venerates its elders, old companies are on the rise.