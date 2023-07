On our agenda: Cutting down on meetings Since the start of the pandemic, more and more of our time has been taken up with meetings – on average, half of our work week. But they're often less than productive, which is why the corporate offices of Shopify imposed a meeting moratorium, deleting almost all meetings with more than two people. Correspondent Mo Rocca looks at how meetings can be reduced and improved. (This story was originally broadcast April 16, 2023.)