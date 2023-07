Hunting sunken treasure in the Bahamas As a child Carl Allen came to the Bahamas, to the small island of Walker's Cay for the fishing. Today, the retired businessman is fishing for gold, silver and gems from the wreck of a Spanish galleon that sank in 1656. Correspondent Lee Cowan takes a deep dive into the lore of hidden treasure, and the drive of a man living a dream. (This story was originally broadcast April 16, 2023.)