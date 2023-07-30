Watch CBS News

7/30: Sunday Morning

Jane Pauley hosts our "Money Issue." In our cover story, David Pogue dramatizes how online or phone scams are costing us billions. Also: Mo Rocca looks at ways to cut the glut of meetings; Martha Teichner finds out how a charity is cancelling billions of dollars' worth of Americans' medical debt; Tracy Smith sits down with actress Donna Mills; Christina Ruffini looks at entire towns that are looking for buyers; Lucy Craft explores companies in Japan that are more than a century old; Seth Doane visits greenhouses that are transforming the deserts of southern Spain; Lee Cowan meets a man hunting for a Spanish galleon's treasure in the Bahamas; Rita Braver looks at ways retailers are combatting shoplifters; and Luke Burbank checks out online sales of caskets. (Portions of this broadcast originally aired April 16, 2023.)
