Sunday Profile: Donna Mills You might remember Donna Mills for her long-running role as the villainous Abby Cunningham on the prime-time soap opera "Knots Landing," or a damsel-in-distress in the Clint Eastwood thriller "Play Misty for Me." What you might not know is that Mills, co-starring in a new limited TV series, "V.C. Andrews' Dawn," is also a single mom, and an award-winning vintner who grows wine grapes in her own L.A. backyard. Correspondent Tracy Smith helps us get re-acquainted with the actress millions of fans loved to hate.