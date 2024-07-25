This week on "Sunday Morning" (July 28)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Guest host: Lee Cowan



COVER STORY: Campaign 2024

Robert Costa reports the latest developments from a transformative week in presidential politics.



ALMANAC: July 28

"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.

The exhibition "Banksy: Cut and Run - 25 Years Card Labour" was secretly installed at the Gallery of Modern Art in Glasgow, Scotland. CBS News

ARTS: The art of Banksy's secrets

Putting together the first authorized exhibition in 14 years of works by the anonymous street artist Banksy required extensive planning and a cover story to hide its true identity until it opened, unannounced, in Glasgow last summer. Correspondent Seth Doane explores the art and the mysteries of Banksy's world, including the continued speculation about the artist's true identity, a closely-held secret for decades. [An earlier version of this story was broadcast August 13, 2023.]

MOVIES: "Wicked" director Jon M. Chu on his road that led to Oz

Jon M. Chu, the son of immigrant parents, immersed himself in American culture growing up, and built a career as a filmmaker with hits such as "Crazy Rich Asians" and "In the Heights," tapping into his own identity and translating stories of struggle and ambition to the silver screen. He talks with correspondent Jo Ling Kent about how his childhood infatuation with "The Wizard of Oz" led to his directing the movie version of the smash Broadway musical "Wicked."

To watch a trailer for "Wicked: Part 1" click on the video player below:

Denny Dyke and a team of volunteers create elaborate labyrinths on the beach at Bandon, Oregon. CBS News

ARTS: Creating meditative "Circles in the Sand"

Sand artist Denny Dyke has been creating elaborate designs on the beach at Bandon, Oregon – twisting shapes that have drawn fans to walk his labyrinths before Nature washes them away. Correspondent Conor Knighton visits these temporary artworks that have become a spiritual ritual for many.

PASSAGE: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week, including



WORLD: The "massive chilling effect" of Hong Kong's national security laws

Five years after Hong Kong saw what's recognized as likely the biggest pro-democracy, anti-China protests in its history, dissent in this city of more than seven million is quelled, after Beijing and Hong Kong rammed through controversial national security laws that make any action or word critical of the government potentially punishable by life in prison. Correspondent Ramy Inocencio talks with observers who describe Hong Kong today as a police state; and with American diplomat Gregory May, who discusses the effect the new laws have had on free expression.



HARTMAN: A new breed of frontier family

Isle au Haut has a year-round population of about 50 hardy souls, unafraid of living on an island with few amenities off the coast of Maine. When the island's Community Development Corporation posted an invitation for new residents, Dakota and Hannah Waters, from central Massachusetts, took up the challenge, along with their children, Flynn and Amelia. Correspondent Steve Hartman spoke with the couple about trading convenience for a life they call "indescribably wholesome."

Ralph Macchio. CBS News

TV: Ralph Macchio on revisiting "The Karate Kid"

When "The Karate Kid" came out in the summer of 1984, the little movie about rival martial arts students, competing against big-budget blockbusters, became one of the highest-grossing films of the year. Ralph Macchio and his co-star William Zabka have since transferred their young rivalry into adulthood, by playing the grown-up Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence in the series "Cobra Kai," starting its sixth and final season this week on Netflix. For Macchio it's a return to a character that has both enriched his life and challenged it. Correspondent Lee Cowan reports.

To watch a trailer for "Cobra Kai" click on the video player below:

"Cobra Kai" streams on Netflix; final season begins july 18

Where to watch "The Karate Kid" (1984)

Founded in 1948 by George Balanchine and Lincoln Kirstein, the New York City Ballet is one of the world's leading dance companies. CBS News

DANCE: New York City Ballet turns 75

Co-founded by George Balanchine in 1948, the New York City Ballet is considered one of the best dance companies in the world, and the foundation of ballet in America. Correspondent Serena Altschul talks with the company's current leaders Jonathan Stafford and Wendy Whelan, and with legendary dancer Suzanne Farrell and principal ballerina Megan Fairchild, about NYCB and its affiliated School of American Ballet, and how, at 75, the company is catering to an increasingly younger audience.

COMMENTARY: To tip or not to tip: That is David Sedaris' question

The humorist has some thoughts about gratuities, especially when they're pre-programmed onto a screen.

POLITICS: Kamala Harris

Correspondent Martha Teichner on how the vice president is stepping into the role of presidential candidate.



