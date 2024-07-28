How Hong Kong turned into what some observers call a police state Five years after Hong Kong saw what's recognized as likely the biggest pro-democracy, anti-China protests in its history, dissent in this city of more than seven million is quelled, after Beijing and Hong Kong rammed through controversial national security laws that make any action or word critical of the government potentially punishable by life in prison. Correspondent Ramy Inocencio talks with observers who describe Hong Kong today as a police state; and with American diplomat Gregory May, who discusses the effect the new laws have had on free expression.