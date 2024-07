A new breed of frontier family Isle au Haut has a year-round population of about 50 hardy souls, unafraid of living on an island with few amenities off the coast of Maine. When the island's Community Development Corporation posted an invitation for new residents, Dakota and Hannah Waters, from central Massachusetts, took up the challenge, along with their children, Flynn and Amelia. Correspondent Steve Hartman spoke with the couple about trading convenience for a life they call "indescribably wholesome."