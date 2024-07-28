Ralph Macchio on the return of the Karate Kid in "Cobra Kai" When "The Karate Kid" came out in the summer of 1984, the little movie about rival martial arts students, competing against big-budget blockbusters, became one of the highest-grossing films of the year. Ralph Macchio and his co-star William Zabka have since transferred their young rivalry into adulthood, by playing the grown-up Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence in the series "Cobra Kai," now in its sixth and final season on Netflix. For Macchio it's a return to a character that has both enriched his life and challenged it. Correspondent Lee Cowan reports.