This week on "Sunday Morning" (July 15)

COVER STORY: Adolescence + social media = 😢

The new dramedy "Eighth Grade," about a painfully shy 13-year old stumbling through her last week of middle school, is the first film for writer-director Bo Burnham and for its young star, Elsie Fisher. But there's more to the movie than the usual teen angst and acne. There's the loneliness that, research tells us, is becoming more pervasive for young people with the rise in social media's influence. Tracy Smith talks with Burnham, and with San Diego State professor Jean Twenge, author of "iGen," about how the internet is making adolescence even tougher.

To watch a trailer for "Eighth Grade" click on the video player below.

ALMANAC: Margarine

ART: Norman Rockwell's "The Four Freedoms" today

In January 1941, as war raged in Europe, President Franklin Roosevelt gave his "Four Freedoms" speech, meant to rouse the nation to fight to protect freedoms that we might take for granted: Freedom of speech, freedom of worship, freedom from want, and freedom from fear. But it was only after artist Norman Rockwell took those words and translated them into iconic images published in the Saturday Evening Post that the impact was truly felt. The paintings went on tour, helping raise $133 million for the war effort. A traveling exhibition now celebrates their 75th anniversary, and an companion exhibit explores how Rockwell's work has inspired other artists to re-imagine freedom today. Anna Werner reports.

MUSIC: The Killers

The Killers' song "Mr. Brightside" skyrocketed up the charts in 2003, and the group's most recent album, "Wonderful Wonderful," debuted at number one. Correspondent Kristine Johnson talks with Killers frontman Brandon Flowers about his Las Vegas roots, and why his Mormon faith might make him an unlikely ambassador from Sin City.

To hear The Killers perform the title track of "Wonderful Wonderful" click on the video player below.

A TASTE OF SUMMER: Soup dumplings

Ben Tracy takes a tour of Shanghai, which is home to the best xialongbao (soup dumplings, or pork dumplings injected with soup).

COMMENTARY: Jim Gaffigan on M&M's World

The comedian on a global chain of stores devoted to a single candy.

SUNDAY PROFILE: Jennifer Garner

Conor Knighton talks with the actress and fellow Charleston, West Virginia native who became a star on the series "Alias," and became tabloid fodder with her marriage to (and separation from) Ben Affleck. Today, Jennifer Garner is back on screen, and has recently co-founded Once Upon a Farm, an organic fresh baby ood ompany.



HARTMAN: Students sing praises of music teacher



SPORTS: World Cup madness

Jim Axelrod meets with the "Men in Blazers" – soccer aficionados Michael Davies and Roger Bennett – who talk about the rise in popularity of soccer (sorry, football!) in the United States, and attribute it to the rise of a new medium: the Internet.

PASSAGE: Tab Hunter

The Hollywood star and gay icon died on Sunday, July 8, 2018 at age 86.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: The confidential Tab Hunter (2005) (Video)

In this "Sunday Morning" profile originally broadcast on October 23, 2005, correspondent Susan Spencer talked with Hunter about his struggle with fame, battling homophobia in the 1950s and '60s, and the resurgence of his career working with outré filmmaker John Waters ("Polyester").



CALENDAR: Week of July 16

"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead.



NATURE: TBD



