Calendar: Week of July 16

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:
On Monday, President Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki.
Tuesday sees the start of the Special Olympics 50th Anniversary Celebration in Chicago.
Wednesday is Nelson Mandela International Day, marking the 100th anniversary of the birth of South Africa's anti-apartheid champion.
Thursday kicks off the Lumberjack World Championships in Wisconsin.
Friday is Mars Day at the Smithsonian's Air and Space Museum in Washington – its annual tribute to the Red Planet.
And on Saturday, the 82nd annual Garden State Cat Show opens in Edison, New Jersey.