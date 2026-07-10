This week on "Sunday Morning" (July 12)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Guest host: Tracy Smith

COVER STORY: How white supremacists staged the only successful coup in U.S. history

In 1898, Wilmington, N.C., was a prosperous integrated city, where Black and white North Carolinians shared political power and leadership positions. But white supremacists took back control of the city's multi-racial government at gunpoint, and launched a wave of violence that killed scores of Black residents. That little-known history is the subject of The New Yorker journalist Lauren Collins' new book, "They Stole a City." She talks with Lee Cowan about her hometown's darkest chapter – the only successful coup in our nation's history.

READ AN EXCERPT: "They Stole a City" by Lauren Collins

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ALMANAC: July 12

"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.

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SUNDAY BEST: The universal nostalgia for "Take Me Home, Country Roads"

"Take Me Home, Country Roads," a song about a longing for home (co-written by a songwriter who had never even been in West Virginia), has been embraced by the Mountain State in a big way, and has since been appropriated by singers around the world looking for their very own "place I belong." Correspondent Conor Knighton looks into the genesis and global impact of John Denver's first big hit; and with country star Brad Paisley about the special pull the song has for him. (Originally broadcast Dec. 26, 2021.)

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In the Bravìo delle Botti, teams race while rolling 200-lb. wine barrels up the streets of a medieval Italian city. CBS News

WORLD: Training for a Tuscan tradition: The wine barrel race

Every August, the medieval Italian town of Montepulciano becomes the backdrop of intense rivalries among neighborhood teams competing in the Bravìo delle Botti – the wine barrel race. Correspondent Seth Doane talks with locals training for the grueling competition: to roll 200-lb. wine barrels uphill through the medieval city's streets.

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Correspondent Tracy Smith with singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams. CBS News

MUSIC: Gracie Abrams: Now center stage

At 26, singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams has won praise from critics and fans for her intimate songs – whispered words that become anthems, and which the shy girl-turned-superstar now performs to sold-out stadiums. Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with Abrams about how she worked up the nerve to post her early songs online. She also discusses being the opening act for Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift, and recording her latest album, "Daughter From Hell."

To hear Gracie Abrams perform "Hit the Wall," click on the video player below:

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Pre-order Gracie Abrams' latest album, "Daughter From Hell," to be released July 17 (Interscope Records)

gracieabrams.com

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PASSAGE: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.

The Park Avenue Armory installation of Céleste Boursier-Mougenot's "Clinamen," in New York City. CBS News

ARTS: Grace notes: Art as a reverie of gentle sounds

French artist and composer Céleste Boursier-Mougenot's "Clinamen," at the Park Avenue Armory in New York City, is a mesmerizing installation in which porcelain bowls floating in giant basins of water collide, producing chiming sounds that reverberate in the 55,000-square-foot hall, to foster a state of grace. Tracy Smith reports.

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Filming the HBO Max medical drama "The PItt." CBS News

SUNDAY BEST: Behind the scenes of "The Pitt"

The Emmy-winning HBO Max drama "The Pitt" immerses viewers in the hour-by-hour struggles faced by the overworked-yet-superhuman emergency room staff at the fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center. CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook visits the series' hyper-realistic set at Warner Brothers Studios in Burbank, Calif. (where cast members undergo a two-week medical boot camp), and talks with star, writer, director and executive producer Noah Wylie about why the former "ER" actor returned to the medical drama genre. (The series just received 25 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, the most of any program.) [Originally broadcast Jan. 4, 2026.]

EXTENDED INTERVIEW: Noah Wyle (Video)

In this web exclusive, CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook talks with Noah Wyle, the star of "ER" and the HBO Max series "The Pitt," about how his new show depicts the fragility of the medical system, and about his character, Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch.

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Season 2 of "The Pitt" streams on HBO Max

Noah Wyle on Instagram



HARTMAN: It takes a village



An image and model of President Donald Trump's proposed triumphal arch are displayed during a public meeting of the Commission of Fine Arts, at the National Building Museum on April 16, 2026 in Washington, D.C. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

HEADLINES: Trump's monumental reimagining of Washington, D.C.

President Trump has triggered a firestorm of lawsuits over his plans to remake Washington, D.C. – from constructing a 250-foot arch that would dwarf the nearby Lincoln Memorial, to demolishing the East Wing of the White House for a ballroom. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes looks at the president's efforts to remake our nation's capital, and opponents fighting to preserve it.

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COMMENTARY: Sam Smith and the "gentle revolution" of "My Guy"

Rolling Stone writer Barry Walters, author of the music history "Mighty Real," says the latest ballad by British singer Sam Smith is a step forward from LGBTQ love songs being marginalized.

READ AN EXCERPT: "Mighty Real: A History of LGBTQ Music, 1969-2000" by Barry Walters

To hear Sam Smith perform "My Guy" click on the video player below:

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NATURE: Cape May, N.J.



WEB EXCLUSIVES:

GALLERY: Summer music highlights of 2026

Summer is the time to enjoy live music, indoors and out. Scroll through our gallery of some of 2026's leading musical acts, featuring images by CBS News photojournalist Jake Barlow and photographers Ed Spinelli and Kirstine Walton.

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

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