How white supremacists staged the only successful coup in U.S. history In 1898, Wilmington, N.C., was a prosperous integrated city, where Black and white North Carolinians shared political power and leadership positions. But white supremacists took back control of the city's multi-racial government at gunpoint, and launched a wave of violence that killed scores of Black residents. That little-known history is the subject of The New Yorker journalist Lauren Collins' new book, "They Stole a City." She talks with Lee Cowan about her hometown's darkest chapter – the only successful coup in our nation's history.