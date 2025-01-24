This week on "Sunday Morning" (January 26)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)



COVER STORY: Trump's first week

CBS News chief election & campaign correspondent Robert Costa and presidential historian Lindsay Chervinsky take stock of President Trump's first week in office.

For more info:



ALMANAC: January 26

"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.

Paul Smith shows correspondent Seth Doane some of the British designer's signature stripes. CBS News

FASHION: The humility of designer Paul Smith: "It's just fashion"

Sir Paul Smith is one of Britain's most successful independent designers, with 130 stores in more than 60 countries. He talks with correspondent Seth Doane about his unexpected career; his creative process; and keeping things fun after more than 50 years in the business.

For more info:



HARTMAN: Met guard



Tony-winning actress Idina Menzel. CBS News

BROADWAY: Idina Menzel returns to Broadway in "Redwood"

In her new musical, "Redwood," the Tony Award-winning superstar plays a woman seeking a refuge, and a purpose, by escaping into a Redwood forest. Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with Menzel about the show, now at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre (where Menzel debuted in "Rent" 30 years ago), and about such career highlights as "Wicked" and "Frozen."

To listen to Idina Menzel perform "Great Escape," from the musical "Redwood," click on the video player below:

For more info:

The musical "Redwood," at the Nederlander Theatre, New York City | Ticket info

idinamenzel.com

Bandaloop Studios, Oakland



PASSAGE: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.

In 1881 Charles Guiteau sought a position in the administration of newly-elected President James Garfield. When his entreaties for a post were rebuffed, Guiteau shot the president. Three Lions/Getty Images

HISTORY: How a president's death helped kill Washington's "spoils system"

In the 1800s, the main job requirement for most federal employees was loyalty to the newly-elected president, who would fill the government bureaucracy with his supporters. But after a rejected office-seeker shot President James Garfield, reformers won long-sought-after changes: workers hired for their expertise, not their fealty. Correspondent Mo Rocca talks with journalist and historian Scott Greenberger about how a meritocracy finally came to the federal government, and finds out what Mark Twain had to do with it.

For more info:

Chazz Palminteri and Susie Essman, both Bronx natives, take a tour of their favorite New York City borough. CBS News

U.S.: A tour of the Bronx

Comedian and actress Susie Essman was a kid from the Bronx, and maintains a devotion to this monumental, magical and, at times, maligned slice of the Big Apple. She takes "Sunday Morning" viewers on a tour, joined by such Bronx luminaries as writer and humorist Ian Frazier, astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, actor and playwright Chazz Palminteri, rapper and entrepreneur Fat Joe, and Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson.

For more info:

The 41st Sundance Film Festival is running, in the mountains of Utah and online, through February 2. CBS News

MOVIES: The spirit of Sundance

This month, in the Wasatch Mountains of Utah, the Sundance Film Festival is once again providing a showcase for independent filmmakers and documentarians from around the world. But that isn't all that Sundance does. Correspondent Lee Cowan talked with actor Robert Redford, founder of the non-profit Sundance Institute, about the history of the festival, and of the filmmakers' labs that help up-and-coming cinematic storytellers hone their craft. Cowan also talks with actress Glenn Close; the Institute's founding senior director, Michelle Satter; and Sean Wang, director of last year's breakout festival hit, the coming-of-age story "Didi."

CURTAIN-RAISER: Sundance 2025 film lineup features Jennifer Lopez, John Malkovich, Lily Gladstone and more

For more info:

A Q Cabin constructed in Paradise, Calif. CBS News

U.S.: Rebuilding Paradise

The recent wildfires in Los Angeles County destroyed thousands of homes and businesses. But residents of Paradise, Calif., who lost their homes to the devastating Camp Fire in 2018, did not give up. Correspondent Ben Tracy looks at how the community is being reborn, using building materials that are designed not to burn. (An earlier version of this story aired May 29, 2022.)

For more info:



MOVIES: Pete Davidson and Dav Pilkey on "Dog Man"

The playful anarchy of author and illustrator Dav Pilkey's bestselling "Dog Man" series is now on screen in a new animated film. Correspondent Rita Braver talks with Pilkey about the genesis of his hero, a cop who is part-man, part-police dog; and with comedian Pete Davidson, who voices Dog Man's arch-nemesis, Petey the Cat.

To watch a trailer for "Dog Man," click on the video player below:

For more info:



NATURE: TBD



WEB EXCLUSIVES:

FROM THE ARCHIVES: The birth of the movies (YouTube Video)

Watch these classic "Sunday Morning" reports exploring the birth of motion pictures, the greats of early Hollywood, and the continuing attraction of silent movies for filmmakers and audiences, including: The Lumiere Brothers, who revolutionized moving pictures; Charlie Chaplin, the first international superstar; The life and career of Buster Keaton; A newfound fascination for silent film star Mary Pickford; The making of "Wings," the first film to win a best picture Oscar; A 2005 Turner Classic Movies contest that asked young composers to write a score for a silent Greta Garbo film, "The Temptress"; A look back at comedian Harold Lloyd; Conductor Gillian Anderson on leading orchestra scores for silent films, including "Nosferatu"; The story of Laurence Austin, who operated an L.A. theater devoted to the silent era, until his murder in 1997; and Hollywood's love affair with a new silent movie, "The Artist."

FROM THE ARCHIVES: David Lynch on Transcendental Meditation (YouTube Video)

Director David Lynch, renowned for such visionary and surreal works as "Blue Velvet," "Twin Peaks" and "Mulholland Drive," died on January 16, 2025, at age 78. A longtime practitioner of Transcendental Meditation (or TM), and founder of the David Lynch Foundation for Consciousness-Based Education and World Peace, he spoke in 2016 with "Sunday Morning" correspondent Mo Rocca about the effects of TM. Rocca also visited a Los Angeles school, where Lynch guided students on the benefits of meditation. [From a report that originally aired January 3, 2016.]

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

DVR Alert! Find out when "Sunday Morning" airs in your city

"Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and Paramount+, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.

Follow us on Twitter; Facebook; Instagram; YouTube; TikTok; and at cbssundaymorning.com.

You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!