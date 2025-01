Pete Davidson and Dav Pilkey on "Dog Man" The playful anarchy of author and illustrator Dav Pilkey's bestselling "Dog Man" series is now on screen in a new animated film. Correspondent Rita Braver talks with Pilkey about the genesis of his hero, a cop who is part-man, part-police dog; and with comedian Pete Davidson, who voices Dog Man's arch-nemesis, Petey the Cat.