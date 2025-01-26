Watch CBS News

1/26: Sunday Morning

Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Robert Costa reviews the first week of the Trump administration. Plus: Tracy Smith sits down with Broadway superstar Idina Menzel, now starring in the musical “Redwood”; Lee Cowan goes behind the scenes at Robert Redford’s Sundance Institute; Seth Doane visits British fashion designer Paul Smith; Rita Braver interviews children’s author-illustrator Dav Pilkey and comedian Pete Davidson about the new animated film based on Pilkey’s “Dog Man” series; comedian Susie Essman takes viewers on a tour of the Bronx; Ben Tracy looks at how Paradise, Calif., has been rebuilding following the deadly 2018 wildfires; and Mo Rocca examines the role that a presidential assassination played in the creation of the civil service.
