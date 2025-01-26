Trump's first week: Congress, courts consider their "checks and balances" In his first week back in office, President Trump has wasted no time shattering norms – from a blizzard of transformative executive orders, to pardoning January 6 defendants and threatening the territories of other nations. CBS News chief election & campaign correspondent Robert Costa and presidential historian Lindsay Chervinsky discuss the consequential events the world is now witnessing, and how they are testing America's system of checks and balances.