Watch CBS News

Trump's first week: Congress, courts consider their "checks and balances"

In his first week back in office, President Trump has wasted no time shattering norms – from a blizzard of transformative executive orders, to pardoning January 6 defendants and threatening the territories of other nations. CBS News chief election & campaign correspondent Robert Costa and presidential historian Lindsay Chervinsky discuss the consequential events the world is now witnessing, and how they are testing America's system of checks and balances.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.