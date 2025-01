Idina Menzel returns to Broadway in "Redwood" In her new musical, "Redwood," Tony Award-winning superstar Idina Menzel plays a woman seeking a refuge, and a purpose, by escaping into a redwood forest. Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with Menzel about the show, now at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre (where Menzel debuted in "Rent" nearly 30 years ago), and about such career highlights as "Wicked" and "Frozen."