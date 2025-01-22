Sundance 2025 film lineup features Jennifer Lopez, John Malkovich, Lily Gladstone and more

The 41st Sundance Film Festival, one of the world's leading festivals for independent and documentary filmmakers, opens Thursday, with in-person screenings in Park City and Salt Lake City in Utah, and select films and events available to stream across the U.S. via Sundance's digital platform beginning January 30.

This year's lineup includes 88 feature films and seven episodic titles from around the world, most of which are international premieres, in additional to short film programs (narrative, documentary and animation). Nearly half are by first-time filmmakers.

The 41st Sundance Film Festival is set to open on Thursday in Park City, Utah. Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images

The festival runs through Feb. 2. Single tickets and passes can be purchased here.

Rather than a gala opening night screening, the first day of Sundance showcases the premieres of 15 features and a short film program spread across four venues. Films include documentary debuts about actress Marlee Matlin, Ukraine's 2023 counteroffensive against Russia, John Lennon & Yoko Ono, dating in China, and comedian and performance artist Paul Reubens (a.k.a. Pee-wee Herman), as well as dramas from Norway, Hong Kong, North Macedonia, Georgia, Australia, and the United States. On Friday, the festival expands to screens in Salt Lake City.

Fiction

Among the narrative films debuting at this year's Sundance Film Festival include (clockwise from top left): "Kiss of the Spider Woman," starring Tonatiuh and Diego Luna; Ayo Edebiri in "Opus"; the Tunisian road trip "Where the Wind Comes From"; the absurdist comedy "By Design," starring Juliette Lewis; "Didn't Die," a comic drama about a zombie apocalypse; and "Omaha," starring John Magaro. Sundance Festival

Some of the festival's narrative features include "Kiss of the Spider Woman," Bill Condon's film version of the Tony-winning musical (adapted from the Manuel Puig novel), starring Jennifer Lopez, Diego Luna and Tonatiuh. In "Omaha," John Magaro takes his two young children on a cross-country trek after a family tragedy. Based on the Max Porter novella "Grief Is the Thing with Feathers," "The Things With Feathers" stars Benedict Cumberbatch as a newly-widowed father of two boys.

"Killers of the Flower Moon" actress Lily Gladstone and SNL's Bowen Yang star in "The Wedding Banquet," a remake of Ang Lee's 1993 comedy. Juliette Lewis stars in "By Design," a quirky tale in which a young woman covets a chair so much that she becomes it. Really.

Olivia Colman stars in "Jimba," as a woman whose non-binary child (Aud Mason-Hyde) seeks to move to Europe to live with their grandfather (John Lithgow). "Twinless" stars Dylan O'Brien and James Sweeney as men attending a twin bereavement group. Josh O'Connor ("Challengers") stars in "Rebuilding," as a rancher whose family farm has been destroyed by a wildfire.

In the Québécois comedy "Two Women," Violette and Florence are lonely neighbors whose disaffections, depression and family issues encourage each other to branch out into infidelity. Plumbers and exterminators are only too happy to oblige.

From Tunisia, "Where the Wind Comes From" is a road movie in which childhood friends Alyssa and Mehdi "borrow" a car to attend an art competition that, if won, will take them to far-off Germany, and the promise of a new life.

In Iranian American director Alireza Khatami's psychological thriller "The Things You Kill," filmed in Turkey, a man seeks revenge for the death of his mother with the aid of a mysterious accomplice. "DJ Ahmet" tells of a teenage boy falling for a young girl being prepared for an arranged marriage to another in a small village in North Macedonia.

"The Ballad of Wallis Island," written by and starring Tom Basden and Tim Key, tells the tale of musicians being invited to a remote Welsh island for a reunion gig. It features Carey Mulligan and Sian Clifford. Chloë Sevigny stars in two films: "Magic Farm," in which a film crew finds themselves in the wrong country; and "Atropia," about a romantic relationship that intrudes upon a military role-playing facility.

Willem Dafoe is featured in the family film "The Legend of Ochi," in which a young farm girl on the island of Carpathia rescues a wounded mythical creature.

Stephan James stars in "Ricky" as a young man, just out of prison, dealing with the difficulties of becoming independent at age 30. In "LUZ," which features parallel stories set in Paris and Chongqing, China, a young woman estranged from her stepmother, and a man trying to reconnect with his daughter, cross paths in a virtual reality world. The film stars Isabelle Huppert.

Actor-comedian Eva Victor directed and stars in "Sorry, Baby," about a woman teaching at the same college where, as a grad student, she was the victim of sexual assault. "Rabbit Trap" is a thriller set in Wales starring Dev Patel and Rosy McEwan. "Plainclothes" features Tom Blyth as an undercover police officer tasked with arresting gay men on indecency charges, only to fall for one of his targets.

André Holland, Nicole Beharie, Cassandra Freeman and Roy Wood Jr. are among the cast of "Love, Brooklyn." Rose Byrne, A$AP Rocky and Conan O'Brien are featured in the comic-drama "If I Had Legs I'd Kick You."

"Train Dreams," a period drama about the expansion of the railroad in the early 20th century, stars Joel Edgerton, Felicity Jones, Kerry Condon and William H. Macy. Inspired by a true story, "Last Days" follows a young missionary (Sky Yang) out to convert a remote tribe on an island off the Indian coast. In the Indian drama "Sabar Bonda (Cactus Pears)," a young man returns to his home village for a 10-day mourning period following his father's death — and to many questions about his unmarried status.

Documentaries

Documentaries bowing at Sundance 2025 include (clockwise from top left): "Sly Lives! (aka The Burden of Black Genius)," "2000 Meters to Andriivka," "André Is an Idiot," "Sally," "One to One: John & Yoko," and "Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore." Sundance Festival

Last year, journalist Mstyslav Chernov's haunting film about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, "20 Days in Mariupol," won the Academy Award for best documentary. He returns with "2000 Meters to Andriivka," which follows a platoon of Ukrainian soldiers attempting to retake a village that had been captured by Russians, during Ukraine's 2023 counteroffensive. The film, a coproduction of PBS' "Frontline" and the Associated Press, makes extensive use of bodycam footage from soldiers on the ground.

"Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore" profiles the Oscar-winning actress (the first Deaf actor to win the Academy Award), whose last film, 2021's "CODA," was both a Sundance prize-winner and the Oscar-winner for best picture.

In 2021, Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, band leader of The Roots, debuted his documentary "Summer of Soul" at Sundance; it would go on to win an Oscar. This year he brings "Sly Lives! (aka The Burden of Black Genius)," a look at the impact of Sylvester Stewart, known as Sly Stone, whose inclusive and dynamic funk group Sly and the Family Stone transcended '60s pop music, but at a great personal cost. In the early '70s John Lennon and Yoko Ono spent 18 months living in New York's Greenwich Village. Personal archives, and restored footage of a charity concert, illustrate the couple's creative partnership in "One to One: John & Yoko."

"Move Ya Body: The Birth of House" traces the Chicago origins of the independent label Trax Records, and of a music genre that grew out of disco while presaging a swath of EDM and pop artists who picked up the beat. "Selena y Los Dinos" uses never-before-seen footage of the Tejano music star to tell the story of her and her family band, Selena y Los Dinos.

"Sally" explores the private life of Sally Ride, the first American female astronaut, while "Prime Minister" traces the life of former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. The challenges faced by librarians defending the freedom of their institutions from book banners is recounted in "The Librarians," while "How to Build a Library" tells the story of two Nairobi women who transform what was once a whites-only library into a center for the whole community.

"Seeds" explores the legacy of Black farmers in the South across generations. In "Cutting Through Rocks," Sara Shahverdi becomes her Iranian village's first elected councilwoman, but her efforts to improve the lives of women and girls come up against the traditions and biases of a highly patriarchal town structure. In "Mr. Nobody Against Putin," a schoolteacher in Russia goes undercover to document military recruitment in schools after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Director Andrew Jarecki ("Capturing the Friedmans") returns with "The Alabama Solution," about efforts by the incarcerated to expose corruption in their prison. "The Stringer" investigates the unknown secrets behind the making of one of the most recognized photographs of the 20th century. In China, where the One Child Policy resulted in a disparity of 30 million more males than females, a dating coach instructs several desperate bachelors on how to find a mate in "The Dating Game."

"Life After" looks at the journey of Elizabeth Bouvia, a disabled California woman who, in 1983, fought for her "right to die," while "André Is an Idiot" is an irreverent look at one man facing his mortality.

"Speak" follows a cohort of high school students preparing for a public speaking competition. "Deaf President Now!" chronicles a 1988 protest movement at Gallaudet University, the world's only university for the deaf and hard-of-hearing, directed by Davis Guggenheim ("Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie") and activist Nyle DiMarco.

"Free Leonard Peltier" tells of efforts to win the freedom of the Native American activist convicted of murdering two FBI agents (and who, at age 80, had his sentence commuted just before President Biden left office).

Midnight

Genre films playing in the festival's Midnight sidebar include "Didn't Die," a post-zombie apocalypse picture in which "biters," and an old flame who turns up among the survivors, make a young podcaster's life more and more complicated. In its retelling of the story of Cinderella, the Norwegian horror film "The Ugly Stepsister" put the "grim" back in Grimms' fairy tales.

"Opus" is a dark comedy starring Ayo Edebiri, John Malkovich and Juliette Lewis, about a pop star who resurfaces after decades, now as head of a seeming cult.

In "Touch Me," an alien's mere touch can prove addictive. The folk horror film "Rabbit Trap," set in Wales, stars Dev Patel and Rosy McEwen, while the Dave Franco-Alison Brie body horror film "Together" involves a supernatural encounter that, as you can case, doesn't turn out well. "Dead Lover" is about what you'd expect: a gravedigger seeking to reconnect with their recently-deceased beau.

Episodic

Several pilots and episodic series are premiering at Sundance. Among them: Comedian and performance artist Paul Reubens, interviewed shortly before his death in 2023, opens up about his creation Pee-Wee Herman, in "Pee-Wee as Himself."

Oscar-winning director Barry Levinson ("Rain Man"), Robert May ("The Fog of War"), and Jason Sosnoff bring the first two episodes of "Bucks County, USA," a five-part doc series about two teenage friends in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, who try to surmount the political divide that has riven their community.

Director Cooper Raiff and Lili Reinhart star as "Hal & Harper," siblings whose relationship is built on inside jokes and familial damage. With Mark Ruffalo as their dad.

"Bulldozer" traces the various crises affecting an "undermedicated" young woman. Starring creator Joanna Leeds (whose credits include "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and "Superstore"), it also stars Mary Steenburgen and Kate Burton.

The Sundance Film Festival Awards ceremony will be held in Park City on Friday, Jan. 31.

For the complete festival lineup, program descriptions and more, visit the Sundance Film Festival website.