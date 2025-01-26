Behind the scenes at Sundance This month, in the Wasatch Mountains of Utah, the Sundance Film Festival is once again providing a showcase for independent filmmakers and documentarians from around the world. But that isn't all that Sundance does. Correspondent Lee Cowan talked with actor Robert Redford, founder of the non-profit Sundance Institute, about the history of the festival, and of the filmmakers' labs that help up-and-coming cinematic storytellers hone their craft. Cowan also talks with actors Glenn Close and Ed Harris; the Institute's founding senior director, Michelle Satter; and Sean Wang, director of last year's breakout festival hit, the coming-of-age story "Didi."