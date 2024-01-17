This week on "Sunday Morning" (January 21)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Guest host: Lee Cowan

An Ozempic injection pen. Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images

COVER STORY: How Ozempic, other weight-loss drugs are "changing medicine"

Ozempic and other GLP-1 class medications are being proven beneficial for reducing cardiovascular risk and treating diabetes. But they also signal fullness to the brain and regulate blood sugar, allowing people to lose on average 10 to 20 percent of their body weight in the first year. For many of the roughly 74 percent of Americans who are overweight or obese, that's almost unimaginable. Correspondent Susan Spencer talks with doctors and patients about how these drugs work, and why they are considered life-changing (and even, for Wall Street analysts, a miracle).

ALMANAC: January 21

"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.

Ernie Button's evocative image transforms the remnants at the bottom of a finished glass of Aberlour Single Malt Scotch. Ernie Button

ARTS: Capturing art left behind in a whiskey glass

Photographer Ernie Button, a whiskey fan, discovered that the dried remains of single malt scotch in the bottom of a glass can offer unique and tantalizing patterns, even evoking alien worlds. His colored photographs of that evaporated whiskey crud are the basis of a new book and photo exhibition, "The Art of Whisky." Button talked with correspondent David Pogue about how paying attention to the overlooked can reveal a previously unknown beauty.

SUNDAY JOURNAL: Taiwan

Elizabeth Palmer reports.

Director Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone discuss their latest collaboration, "Poor Things." CBS News

MOVIES: Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos on "Poor Things"

Emma Stone, the Oscar-winning star of "La La Land," and Yorgos Lanthimos, director of such acclaimed films as "The Lobster" and "The Favourite," have teamed up on several projects, including "Poor Things," a phantasmagorical "Frankenstein"-like tale of a baby experiencing the world in a grown woman's body. And there are more Stone-Lanthimos films on the way. Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with the two who appear, professionally, to be joined at the hip.

To watch a trailer for "Poor Things" click on the video player below:

PASSAGE: In memoriam



The Right Rev. V. Gene Robinson, bishop-in-residence at St. Thomas' Parish in Washington, D.C. CBS News

RELIGION: Bishop Gene Robinson on why "God called me out of the closet"

In 2003 he became the first openly gay bishop in all of Christendom, when the Episcopal Church consecrated Gene Robinson the 9th bishop of New Hampshire. Death threats followed, but so did a shift in the relationship between the LGBTQ community and the church. "Sunday Morning" senior contributor Ted Koppel talks with Bishop Robinson about his quest to live an authentic life; and with other gay bishops serving today whom Robinson calls his legacy.

HARTMAN: Texas teacher update



Sharon Stone at work in the studio of her Beverly Hills home.. CBS News

ARTS: Sharon Stone, artist

Back when she was a university student, Sharon Stone lived the life of a starving artist, selling her paintings for $25 apiece. Today, the Oscar-nominated actress has returned to her love of painting, with her works now selling in the tens of thousands. She has had two gallery shows in the U.S., with a third about to open in Berlin. Correspondent Lee Cowan visits Stone at her Los Angeles studio and watches her create a new work.

HISTORY: How ancient earthen structures in Ohio became a UNESCO World Heritage Site

Scattered throughout Central Ohio are earthworks that are believed to have been constructed by ancient indigenous people for ceremonial or spiritual purposes up to two thousand years ago. Several, including some burial mounds, are protected as part of Hopewell Culture National Historical Park. And now, they have been designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Correspondent Conor Knighton explores the grandeur of these mysterious complexes.

COMMENTARY: The messiness of democracy, and why Americans can't afford to turn away

Today in the United States, the values of democracy as being openly questioned and tested, and the stakes for our nation's future are higher than ever. Yet, a recent study shows that 38% of Americans say that they often or sometimes avoid news due to its depressing nature. Historian Mark Updegrove, president of the LBJ Foundation in Austin, says that, in fact, there has never been a more important time to pay attention to what's happening in our country – and to show up at the polls.

