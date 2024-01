Capturing art left behind in a whiskey glass Photographer Ernie Button, a whiskey fan, discovered that the dried remains of single malt scotch in the bottom of a glass can offer unique and tantalizing patterns, even evoking alien worlds. His colored photographs of that evaporated whiskey crud are the basis of a new book and photo exhibition, "The Art of Whisky." Button talked with correspondent David Pogue about how paying attention to the overlooked can reveal a previously unknown beauty.