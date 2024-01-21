Watch CBS News

1/21: Sunday Morning

Guest host: Lee Cowan. In our cover story, Susan Spencer examines the impact that Ozempic and other GLP-1 medications are having on Americans' weight. Also: Lee Cowan talks with Sharon Stone about her art; Tracy Smith sits down with actress Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos to discuss their latest collaboration, "Poor Things"; Ted Koppel profiles Episcopal Bishop Gene Robinson, who in 2003 became the first openly-gay bishop; Conor Knighton explores ancient earthworks in Ohio that are now a UNESCO World Heritage Site; Dr. Jon LaPook offers insight into the prostate and diagnoses of prostate cancer; and David Pogue visits a striking photography exhibition where the images are created out of the residue on the bottom of whiskey glasses.
