Behind the Houthis' missile, drone attacks on shipping in the Red Sea The Houthis, an armed political and religious group in Yemen with close ties to Iran, have cast themselves on social media as champions of the besieged people of Gaza, and are deploying Iranian-supplied weapons to disrupt global commerce and take on the U.S. military. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin explains why Hamas' incursion into Israel on October 7 has led the Houthis to widen the war over Gaza.