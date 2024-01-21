How Ozempic, other weight-loss drugs are "changing medicine" Ozempic and other GLP-1 class medications are being proven beneficial for reducing cardiovascular risk and treating diabetes. But they also signal fullness to the brain and regulate blood sugar, allowing people to lose on average 10 to 20 percent of their body weight in the first year. For many of the roughly 74 percent of Americans who are overweight or obese, that's almost unimaginable. Correspondent Susan Spencer talks with doctors and patients about how these drugs work, and why they are considered life-changing (and even, for Wall Street analysts, a miracle).