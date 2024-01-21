Emma Stone, director Yorgos Lanthimos on "Poor Things" Emma Stone, the Oscar-winning star of "La La Land," and Yorgos Lanthimos, director of such acclaimed films as "The Lobster" and "The Favourite," have teamed up on several projects, including "Poor Things," a phantasmagorical "Frankenstein"-like tale of a baby experiencing the world in a grown woman's body. And there are more Stone-Lanthimos films on the way. Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with the two who appear, professionally, to be joined at the hip.