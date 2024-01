Sharon Stone, artist Back when she was a university student, Sharon Stone lived the life of a starving artist, selling her paintings for $25 apiece. Today, the Oscar-nominated actress has returned to her love of painting, with her works now selling in the tens of thousands. She has had two gallery shows in the U.S., with a third about to open in Berlin. Correspondent Lee Cowan visits Stone at her Los Angeles studio and watches her create a new work.