This week on "Sunday Morning" (January 16)

Host: Jane Pauley

COVER STORY: President Joe Biden: Year One

The 46th president's first year in office is being measured by opposing forces – both by legislative wins, and by the economic headwinds of the continuing pandemic. CBS News' John Dickerson talks with experts about the presidency's "return to normalcy"; the chaos surrounding the withdrawal from Afghanistan and COVID-19 testing; the contrasting news of low unemployment and rising inflation; and how Joe Biden's temperament may be the most powerful tool being wielded by the Oval Office.

For more info:

Is it art? Visitors to the Hirschhorn Museum in Washington, D.C., examine objects by French modernist Marcel Duchamp. CBS News

ART: Marcel Duchamp and the meaning of art

The French-born artist Marcel Duchamp (1887-1968) stirred controversy with his provocative pieces that questioned the very concept of what "art" actually is. Correspondent Rita Braver visits the Smithsonian's Hirshhorn Museum for an exhibition of Duchamp's "readymade" pieces that blur the distinction between utilitarian object and high-priced museum piece.

For more info:

Correspondent Conor Knighton tries to get a hold of a slippery eel. CBS News

SCIENCE: The under-appreciated eel

Eels have a slippery reputation, transforming themselves in saltwater and freshwater environments – and no one knows exactly how they reproduce in the wild. Correspondent Conor Knighton talks with experts who share their fascination with the shocking truth – and the unknowable mysteries – of the eel.

For more info:

Actor and artist Tony Dow, pictured at his Topanga, Calif. studio in 2012. Reed Saxon/AP

ART: Tony Dow on life beyond "Leave It to Beaver"

Beginning at age 12, Tony Dow played Wally Cleaver, the polite, trustworthy "All-American" big brother on the classic sitcom "Leave It to Beaver." But for years Dow lived in the shadow of his adolescent stardom, and was dogged by feelings of depression. Dow talks with correspondent Jim Axelrod about looking beyond the curse of being linked forever to the character of Wally, and how, through creating art, and with the support of his wife, Lauren (also an artist), he addressed the struggles that life often presents.

For more info:



PASSAGE: In memoriam



Actress Kirsten Dunst, star of "The Power of the Dog." CBS News

MOVIES: Kirsten Dunst on her approach to acting

Kirsten Dunst, who has starred in such films as "Interview with the Vampire," "Melancholia" and "Spider-Man," is getting Oscar buzz for her poignant acting in Jane Campion's period drama, "The Power of the Dog." She talks with correspondent Luke Burbank about seeking treatment for depression; starring opposite her real-life partner Jesse Plemons; and a trick she learned for how to play drunk.

To watch a trailer for "The Power of the Dog," click on the video player below:

For more info:



Hartman: TBD



Singer Liza Minnelli, accompanied by her longtime friend Michael Feinstein, performs for "Sunday Morning." CBS News

SUNDAY PROFILE: Liza Minnelli, the one and only

The EGOT-winning entertainer sits down with "Sunday Morning" host Jane Pauley, and with her accompanist and friend Michael Feinstein, to talk about a life in the spotlight; the influence of French singer Charles Aznavour on her Oscar-winning performance in "Cabaret"; and how, at 75, she still continues to honor the works of Gershwin – and the life of her mother, Judy Garland.

For more info:

Follow Liza Minnelli on Instagram

"Gershwin Country" featuring Michael Feinstein (Craft Records), available March 1

An 1880 Edison light bulb. CBS News

TECHNOLOGY: Light bulb collectors: An illuminating hobby

Chad Shapiro will go to any length to obtain original examples of artificial lighting, including those created by Thomas Edison in the late 19th century. But as correspondent David Pogue discovers, Shapiro is not alone in an obsession to collect rare and beautiful examples of vintage light bulbs.

For more info:



COMMENTARY: TBD



NATURE: TBD

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

DVR Alert! Find out when "Sunday Morning" airs in your city

"Sunday Morning" also streams on CBSN beginning at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and Paramount+, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.

Follow us on Twitter; Facebook; Instagram; YouTube; TikTok; and at cbssundaymorning.com.

You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!