This week on "Sunday Morning" (February 24)

COVER STORY: You wanna be in pictures?

There's perhaps never been a better time for aspiring thespians, given the demand for actors from new streaming platforms beyond movies and broadcast TV. But what does it take to become a star? Tracy Smith talks with some of Hollywood's most successful casting directors about the "It" factor they seek, and with actor-dancer George Chakiris, whose audition landed him in the cast of the film version of "West Side Story," for which he won an Academy Award.

For more info:

A wardrobe test for actress Audrey Hepburn for the film 'Roman Holiday." Paramount Pictures

MOVIES: Screen tests #1

"Sunday Morning" looks back at the auditions of actors and actresses before they became iconic screen legends, from James Dean, Marlon Brando, Marlene Dietrich and Audrey Hepburn, to Dustin Hoffman, Robert De Niro and Tom Hanks.



Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury, the frontman of Queen, in "Bohemian Rhapsody." 20th Century Fox

MOVIES: "Bohemian Rhapsody": Digging your teeth into a role

Given his extraordinary musical talent, it seems trite to focus on Freddie Mercury's teeth, but if you're going to make a movie about Queen's legendary frontman, that overbite can't be underestimated. Rami Malek's masterful performance in "Bohemian Rhapsody" got a lot of help from dental technician Chris Lyons, who's given actors like Meryl Streep and Tilda Swinton their chops. But when asked to re-create Mercury's formidable teeth, Lyons worried he may have bitten off more than he could chew. Lee Cowan talks with Lyons, and with make-up artist Jan Sewell and prosthetic designer Mark Coulier, about Malek's transformation.

For more info:



HISTORY: The Harvey Girls

They were a staple alongside railroad lines across the United States, serving up meals to passengers in what became the first restaurant chain. Founded in 1876, Harvey Houses became renowned for the Harvey Girls, the waitresses who were said to have "tamed the American West," and which inspired a hit MGM musical starring Judy Garland and Angela Lansbury. Michelle Miller looks at the history of the Harvey Girls, whose impact was felt "On the Atchison, Topeka and the Santa Fe."

For more info:

Ron Perlman, Everett McGill and Nicholas Kadi in the caveman epic "Quest for Fire" (1981). 20th Century Fox

"MOBITUARIES": Neanderthals, our surprising ancestors

New research has changed our understanding of prehistoric cavemen, who were not the brutish, howling creatures pop culture tells us they were. Preview the latest episode of Mo Rocca's podcast.



MOVIES: Screen tests #2



REAL ESTATE: Dressing homes for success

Meridith Baer is a home stager, with a proven track record of taking totally empty houses on the market and dressing them up, to where they sell for far above the asking price. Alina Cho met with the home stylist whose gift is a realtor's greatest selling point.

For more info:



HARTMAN: TBD



MOVIES: Screen tests #3



Actress Angie Dickinson won two Golden Globe Awards, including for her performance in the '70s crime series "Police Woman." CBS News

SUNDAY PROFILE: Angie Dickinson

Angie Dickinson's film and TV career has been a half-century-long master class in the art of seduction. Mo Rocca talked with the star of the '70s hit "Police Woman," and such classic films as "Rio Bravo" and "Dressed to Kill" about becoming an inspiration for aspiring policewomen, her relationships with such stars as Frank Sinatra and Burt Bacharach, and the #MeToo movement.

CBS News

ACADEMY AWARDS: David Edelstein's Oscar picks

Who will take home the gold tonight at this year's Academy Awards ceremony? Our film critic David Edelstein has his picks for who should.

ACADEMY AWARDS: Download an Oscar ballot for your office pool or party

For more info:

Workers roll out the Oscars' red carpet as preparations continue for the 91st Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 20, 2019. LUCY NICHOLSON/REUTERS

ACADEMY AWARDS: Emcee hammered

Comedian Jim Gaffigan has some thoughts about this year's Oscar broadcast, which will be going forth without a famous comedian or film celeb as host.

For more info:

jimgaffigan.com

Follow @JimGaffigan on Twitter





CALENDAR: Week of February 25

"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.



NATURE: TBD



The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

DVR Alert! Find out when "Sunday Morning" airs in your city

Follow the program on Twitter (@CBSSunday), Facebook, Instagram (#CBSSundayMorning) and at cbssundaymorning.com. "Sunday Morning" also streams on CBSN beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET and at 1 p.m. ET, and is available on cbs.com, CBS All Access, and On Demand.

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and CBS All Access, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox. The show also streams on CBSN beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET and 1 p.m. ET.

You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!