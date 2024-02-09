This week on "Sunday Morning" (February 11)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. (Download it here.)

COVER STORY: Experts weigh in on the psychology of romantic regret: "It sticks with people"

Whether it's related to romance or not, regret is a near-universal human feeling, according to author Daniel Pink. For his book on that subject, Pink collected thousands of lovelorn anecdotes from people who say they wish they'd done things differently — sometimes, in relationships or missed connections that happened many years ago. Correspondent Susan Spencer chats with Pink, author Deborah Copaken and The New Yorker's art critic Jackson Arn.

CULTURE: Real "rock stars" at the World of Concrete

For 50 years, The World of Concrete (WOC) has held its annual convention in Las Vegas. Dubbed "ComicCon for concrete guys" by Kevin Thornton, an executive at the company that runs the 700,000-square-foot event, the WOC showcases cutting-edge equipment, high-tech materials and new methods for everything concrete. Also held each year during the three-day convention is the SpecMix Bricklayer 500, a masonry competition where the "world's best mason" is crowned and celebrated with cash prizes and a new truck. Correspondent Conor Knighton pulls us into this universe.

MOVIES: "May December" star Charles Melton on family and fame

Charles Melton sits down with correspondent Tracy Smith to discuss his winding path to Hollywood and Golden Globe-nominated performance in "May December," the Netflix drama now in the running for an Academy Award for best original screenplay.

HOLIDAYS: "Sunday Morning" celebrates Lunar New Year

Jane Pauley helps shine a light on the lantern festivals traditionally held to usher in Lunar New Year around the world, from Zigong, China, to Philadelphia's Franklin Square.

ARTS: Artist's giant troll sculptures are a form of environmental activism

Danish artist Thomas Dambo has built more than 100 giant troll sculptures in 17 countries, usually crafting each one from several tons of recycled wood. While working on a series commissioned in the United States, Dambo tells correspondent Lee Cowan that the trolls are meant to convey an important message about the value of what people throw away, and how it can be repurposed.

TECHNOLOGY: "Hello Vincent": Artificial intelligence brings Van Gogh to life

Despite suffering from serious mental health problems in the months before his suicide, Van Gogh was incredibly prolific during that time, producing more than a painting a day. Those final works were gathered together for an exhibition at the Musee D'Orsay, in Paris, where correspondent Seth Doane spoke with curators about the artist's tortured, but inspired, last months alive, and the museum's effort to gain new insight into Van Gogh through artificial intelligence. "Hello Vincent" is a digital version of the painter that is able to converse and answer questions using artificial intelligence to comb through all the information we know about Van Gogh, including his most personal thoughts as expressed through hundreds of letters he wrote during his lifetime. Doane asks AI Van Gogh some pressing questions about his work and legacy.

PROFILE: Paul Giamatti, 2024 Oscars nominee for "The Holdovers"

Correspondent Lesley Stahl catches up with Paul Giamatti, the veteran actor whose portrayal of a curmudgeonly teacher in the critically-acclaimed film "The Holdovers" has earned him a Best Actor nomination at the 2024 Academy Awards. It's his first Oscars nod in 18 years. Giamatti explains to Stahl that he's made a career out of playing "complicated people" and "people with a complicated relationship to the world" — while playing the theremin in his free time.

HARTMAN: Football fans try their luck waging Super Bowl bets

There are a slew of odds to bet on at the Super Bowl, including but not limited to the winner of the game. Fans can typically wager on the turnout of the yearly coin toss, which color of Gatorade will be dumped on the winning team's coach and how long the National Anthem will be — to name just a few examples. Correspondent Steve Hartman shares his thoughts.



SPORTS: What to look out for at the 2024 Super Bowl

On the morning of Super Bowl LVIII, James Brown, host of "The NFL Today," previews the game alongside his colleagues at the CBS Sports studio in Las Vegas.

TELEVISION: Hallmark's "When Calls the Heart" galvanized an online community of millions, called Hearties

The long-running Hallmark Channel show "When Calls the Heart" has developed a dedicated following over the course of its 10 seasons. Members of the fan base call themselves Hearties, and their thriving digital community of around 2 million includes people who befriend and support each other offline. Contributor Faith Salie asks Hearties what "When Calls the Heart" means to them. She also talks with Erin Krakow, the show's star, and Janet Oke, the author on whose work the series is based.

MEDIA: In defense of Sports Illustrated on Super Bowl Sunday

Sports Illustrated maintained its reputation for decades as an iconic source of athletic news consumed by millions. Now, as the magazine contends with an uncertain future, "60 Minutes" correspondent Jon Wertheim makes a case for its comeback ahead of Super Bowl 58.

HARTMAN: A Valentine's Day proposition

With Wednesday, Feb. 14, rapidly approaching, correspondent Luke Burbank challenges us to ditch half-hearted Valentine's Day gestures in favor of something more sincere.

