2/11: Sunday Morning Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, correspondent Susan Spencer explores the psychology of romantic regrets on the Sunday before Valentine's Day. Also: Conor Knighton pulls us into a mason’s universe at the World of Concrete convention in Las Vegas; Tracy Smith sits down with Charles Melton to discuss his Golden Globe-nominated performance in "May December"; Jane Pauley helps shine a light on lantern festivals around the world held to celebrate Lunar New Year; Lesley Stahl catches up with Paul Giamatti; Steve Hartman examines Super Bowl betting; Faith Salie chats with fans of the Hallmark Channel series "When Calls the Heart"; and Jon Wertheim makes a case for Sports Illustrated’s comeback ahead of the Super Bowl.