"Hello Vincent": Artificial intelligence brings Van Gogh to life Despite suffering from serious mental health problems in the months before his suicide, Van Gogh was incredibly prolific during that time, producing more than a painting a day. Those final works were gathered together for an exhibition at the Musee D'Orsay, in Paris, where correspondent Seth Doane spoke with curators about the artist's tortured, but inspired, last months alive, and the museum's effort to gain new insight into Van Gogh through artificial intelligence. "Hello Vincent" is a digital version of the painter that is able to converse and answer questions using artificial intelligence to comb through all the information we know about Van Gogh, including his most personal thoughts as expressed through hundreds of letters he wrote during his lifetime. Doane asks AI Van Gogh some pressing questions about his work and legacy.