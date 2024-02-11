Paul Giamatti, 2024 Oscars nominee for "The Holdovers" Correspondent Lesley Stahl catches up with Paul Giamatti, the veteran actor whose portrayal of a curmudgeonly teacher in the critically-acclaimed film "The Holdovers" has earned him a Best Actor nomination at the 2024 Academy Awards. It's his first Oscars nod in 18 years. Giamatti explains to Stahl that he's made a career out of playing "complicated people" and "people with a complicated relationship to the world" — while playing the theremin in his free time.