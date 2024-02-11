Real "rock stars" at the World of Concrete For 50 years, The World of Concrete (WOC) has held its annual convention in Las Vegas. Dubbed "ComicCon for concrete guys" by Kevin Thornton, an executive at the company that runs the 700,000-square-foot event, the WOC showcases cutting-edge equipment, high-tech materials and new methods for everything concrete. Also held each year during the three-day convention is the SpecMix Bricklayer 500, a masonry competition where the "world's best mason" is crowned and celebrated with cash prizes and a new truck. Correspondent Conor Knighton pulls us into this universe.