From the archives: Conductor Seiji Ozawa Acclaimed orchestra conductor Seiji Ozawa died February 6, 2024 at age 88. In this profile that originally aired February 8, 1998, Ozawa talked with "Sunday Morning" host Charles Osgood about straddling East and West, his passion for sports, and the challenge of conducting choruses on five continents in a satellite-connected performance of Beethoven's Ninth Symphony to open the 1998 Winter Olympic Games in Nagano, Japan.