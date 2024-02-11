Experts weigh in on the psychology of romantic regret: "It sticks with people" Whether it's related to romance or not, regret is a near-universal human feeling, according to author Daniel Pink. For his book on that subject, Pink collected thousands of lovelorn anecdotes from people who say they wish they'd done things differently — sometimes, in relationships or missed connections that happened many years ago. Correspondent Susan Spencer chats with Pink, author Deborah Copaken and The New Yorker's art critic Jackson Arn.