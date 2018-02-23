This week on "Sunday Morning" (Feb. 25)

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and CBS All Access, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox. The show also streams on CBSN beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET and 1 p.m. ET.

COVER STORY: The litigation of opioids

To address the rising epidemic of opioid overdose deaths, advocates are taking a page from the war on "Big Tobacco" by taking "Big Pharma" to court.

Lee Cowan talks with Mississippi lawyer Mike Moore (the state's former Attorney General) and with Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine, who both seek to make drug manufacturers legally liable for the increase in opioid addiction that has had deadly consequences.

ALMANAC: Sid Caesar's "Your Show of Shows"

On February 25, 1950, the live variety show that was a landmark in TV comedy debuted. Jane Pauley reports.

ART: John Derian

Erin Moriarty shows us the work of decoupage artist John Derian.

"THE ENVELOPE, PLEASE…": Mary J. Blige

Michelle Miller profiles the singer whose career has now turned to acting, with no less than an Oscar nomination for her acclaimed performance in the drama "Mudbound," in addition to an Oscar nom for Best Original Song.

FOOD: Eleven Madison Park

Mo Rocca has a table at the recently re-imagined Eleven Madison Park, ranked No. 1 by The World's 50 Best Restaurants.

REMEMBERING 1968: "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band"

In February 1968 The Beatles' landmark album became the first rock record to win the Grammy Award for Album of the Year. Mark Phillips reports on a cultural touchstone -- innovative musically and technically -- that continues to resonate today.

OPINION: Jim Gaffigan on the slopes

After a family ski outing, the comedian and "Sunday Morning" contributor has some observations about winter sports.

SUNDAY PROFILES: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

David Pogue meets with the third Chief Executive Officer in Microsoft history. Since Satya Nadella became CEO, the company's stock is at an all-time high, and for the first time in a long time, people are calling Microsoft innovative.

CALENDAR: Week of February 26

"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.



NATURE: Idaho

We leave you this Sunday Morning in the depths of winter at Sawtooth National Forest in Idaho.



NATURE UP CLOSE: Filming on coral reefs

Videographer Ziggy Livnat dives into the Luis Peña Channel Nature Reserve off Culebra, the first designated "no-take" marine protected area in Puerto Rico.



