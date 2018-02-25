Calendar: Week of February 26

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:
Monday marks the 25th anniversary of the first attack, in 1993, on New York's World Trade Center -- a truck bomb explosion in a basement parking garage that killed six people and injured more than 1,000 others.
Tuesday is International Polar Bear Day, highlighting the challenges polar bears face in a warming Arctic.
Wednesday sees -- and HEARS -- The Oscar Concert by the Los Angeles Philharmonic, performing suites from this year's Oscar-nominated scores.
To hear clips from this year's nominated scores, click on the players below:
Excerpt from "Dunkirk" by Hans Zimmer
Excerpt from "Phantom Thread" by Jonny Greenwood
Excerpt from "The Shape of Water" by Alexandre Desplat
Excerpt from "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" by John Williams
Excerpt from "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" by Carter Burwell
Thursday marks the start of Women's History Month. This year's theme: "Nevertheless, She Persisted."
Friday is Read Across America Day, encouraging children to read, fittingly celebrated every year on the anniversary of the birth of Dr. Seuss.
And Saturday, Oscar Eve, sees the Golden Raspberry Awards (or, the Razzies) honoring, as it were, Hollywood's WORST films and performances.
Leading this year's Razzies race is "Transformers: The Last Knight" with nine nominations, including Worst Picture, Worst Actor (Mark Wahlberg), Worst Screen Combo ("Any Combination of Two Humans, Two Robots or Two Explosions"), and Worst Screenplay (there was a screenplay?). To witness a trailer click on the player below: