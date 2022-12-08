This week on "Sunday Morning" (December 11)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. (Download it here.)

COVER STORY: "Pelosi in the House": Examining power, both public and private

A new HBO documentary by filmmaker Alexandra Pelosi, "Pelosi in the House," traces the pioneering career of her mother, Nancy Pelosi, the first female Speaker of the House. Alexandra talks with CBS News' John Dickerson about her not-quite-authorized film that observes her mother's public and private worlds, leading up to the insurrectionists' attack on Congress on January 6, 2021. She also talks about her father, Paul; his recovery from a brutal assault by an intruder in her parents' San Francisco home; and how Paul feels about his wife's career.

To watch a trailer for "Pelosi in the House," click on the video player below:

For more info:



"Pelosi in the House" debuts December 13 on HBO and HBO Max

Techno Claus has entered the Zoom chat room! CBS News

'TIS THE SEASON: Holiday gift ideas from Techno Claus

Techno Claus (who looks suspiciously like "Sunday Morning" correspondent David Pogue) offers gift suggestions for those on your holiday list who love gadgets, for work and play.

A 2014 file photo of the Nakagin Capsule Tower in Tokyo, comprised of 140 modular apartments and office spaces. YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP via Getty Images

POSTCARD FROM JAPAN: Tokyo says goodbye to an ultra-modern architectural marvel

Completed in 1972, Tokyo's Nakagin Tower, designed by Kisho Kurokawa, was a landmark of modular architecture – 140 stacked, prefabricated apartment pods in the heart of downtown. But now the tower is being demolished, its pods now time capsules of the ultra-modern 1970s. Correspondent Elizabeth Palmer reports.

Singer-songwriter Charlie Puth with "CBS Mornings" co-host Tony Dokoupil. CBS News

MUSIC: Charlie Puth on his latest music: "I'll be telling the truth from here on out"

The musical prodigy's fame rose with his spectacularly successful 2015 collaboration with rapper Whiz Khalifia, "See You Again." But in early 2020, Charlie Puth put on the brakes. He talks with "CBS Mornings" co-host Tony Dokoupil about falling in love with music; how a chance encounter with Elton John led to a reappraisal of his career; and about the 31-year-old's third album, "Charlie," which he says feels like his first.

You can stream Charlie Puth's new album "Charlie" by clicking on the embed below (Free Spotify registration required to hear the tracks in full):

For more info:





PASSAGE: TBD



Killer Mike (Michael Render). CBS News

MUSIC: Killer Mike: "I believe in being able to do it all"

The rapper Michael Render, a.k.a. Killer Mike, is known for intense music as part of Run The Jewels – and also for "Love and Respect," his PBS talk show, in which he turns down the volume while building conversational bridges. He talks with CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa about balancing music, activism and TV, including "Clark Kenting it" as a Black business owner in Atlanta.

For more info:



HARTMAN: Dancing grannies



Tom and Dick Smothers with correspondent Lee Cowan. CBS News

SUNDAY PROFILE: The Smothers Brothers are back, taking their show on the road

In the late 1960s "The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour" turned primetime TV upside-down. But folk singers-turned-comedians Tom and Dick Smothers challenged the powers-that-be, from the White House to CBS, until the network famously cancelled their top-rated counterculture hit back in 1969. Today the brothers, now in their 80s, are back for a live stage tour. They talk with correspondent Lee Cowan about sibling rivalries, censorship, and sharing a bond that's outlasted their critics.

For more info:

The flavor enhancer monosodium glutamate. CBS News

FOOD: The unsavory stigma surrounding MSG

Ever since a letter in a medical journal identified monosodium glutamate as the source behind unpleasant health effects dubbed "Chinese Restaurant Syndrome," MSG has been tagged as an unwelcome addition to cooking. However, advocates of MSG say there is no proof that it's a hazard. National Public Radio correspondent Allison Aubrey investigates why MSG's reputation can still be tough to swallow.

For more info:



COMMENTARY: "Stranger at the Gate"

Filmmaker Joshua Seftel talks about his new documentary short about how love can conquer fear and hate.

To watch the New Yorker documentary film "Stranger at the Gate" click on the video player below:

For more info:





NATURE: TBD



WEB EXCLUSIVES:





HERE COMES THE SUN: Actor Jamie Lee Curtis and Vermont leaf peepers (Video)

Jamie Lee Curtis sits down with Tracy Smith to discuss her career, her sobriety, and what she has learned from her parents. Then, Conor Knighton travels to Vermont to learn about the 251 Club.

GALLERY: Notable Deaths in 2022

A look back at the esteemed personalities who left us this year, who'd touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity.

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

DVR Alert! Find out when "Sunday Morning" airs in your city

"Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and Paramount+, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.

Follow us on Twitter; Facebook; Instagram; YouTube; TikTok; and at cbssundaymorning.com.

You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!