This week on "Sunday Morning" (Dec. 21)

Hosted by Jane Pauley

Seneca Falls, N.Y., hosts an annual festival celebrating the classic film "It's a Wonderful Life," set in the fictional Bedford Falls. CBS News

COVER STORY: The enduring message of "It's a Wonderful Life"

Is civility still alive in Seneca Falls, the Central New York town that fancies itself the inspiration of Bedford Falls, setting of the 1946 Jimmy Stewart film, "It's a Wonderful Life"? Senior contributor Ted Koppel visits Seneca Falls, which holds an annual festival devoted to a Hollywood classic's storybook vision of community; and talks with residents, visitors, and two of the film's surviving actors, who explain why a 79-year-old movie that celebrates smalltown virtues and happy endings still has such a hold on our imagination – while holding a mirror up to our own times.

The Rockettes performing at Radio City Music Hall in New York. The troupe is marking its centennial. CBS News

Jane Pauley reports.

Correspondent Anthony Mason with Sean Ono Lennon in New York's Washington Square Park. CBS News

MUSIC: Sean Ono Lennon on producing an album of his parents' music: "Feels like a gift"

The music of The Beatles, and of John Lennon and Yoko Ono, is timeless. And yet, musician, songwriter and producer Sean Ono Lennon says he feels a responsibility to promote his parents' legacy, by reminding the world of its power. He talks with Anthony Mason about the Oscar-winning animated short inspired by their anti-war anthem "Happy Xmas (War Is Over)"; the new HBO Max documentary "One to One: John & Yoko"; and about the "gift" of producing a new album of John & Yoko's music.

MOVIES: Remembering the treasured films of Rob Reiner

Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz looks back at the work of actor and director Rob Reiner, whose films became part of our shared cinematic language because of their humor, drama, and aching belief in humanity.

Watch three stories from the "Sunday Morning" archives featuring actor, writer and director Rob Reiner, including a 2010 profile in which he discusses his career, from star of the classic sitcom "All in the Family," to director of such hits as "Stand By Me," "The Princess Bride" and "When Harry Met Sally"; a 2023 feature in which Rob and his siblings, Annie and Lucas, talk about the legacy of their dad, comedian Carl Reiner; and a 2023 profile in which Reiner and his old high school classmate Albert Brooks reminisce about growing up in Beverly Hills, and how each became a major figure in comedy.



"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.



Robert Costa reports.



The members of Pentatonix: Matt Sallee, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola, Mitch Grassi and Scott Hoying. CBS News

MUSIC: Pentatonix: Friendships and harmonies

The a cappella quintet Pentatonix has won three Grammy Awards and sold 10 million albums, while their YouTube videos have been streamed two billion times. David Pogue talks with group members Kirstin Maldonado, Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Kevin Olusola and Matt Sallee about bringing their heavenly voices to the sounds of Christmas – and about introducing musical instruments to the mix.

The Monastery of Christ in the Desert, in Northern New Mexico. CBS News

U.S.: A New Mexico monastery where the silence calls

The Monastery of Christ in the Desert, in Northern New Mexico, is home to 15 Benedictine monks, some livestock, and a guesthouse for people looking for a little quiet in this turbulent world. Faith Salie pays a visit.

"Sunday Morning" viewers get an annual Christmas present: a performance by the Young People's Chorus of New York.



