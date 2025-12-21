Sean Ono Lennon on the legacy of John & Yoko The music of The Beatles, and of John Lennon and Yoko Ono, is timeless. And yet, musician, songwriter and producer Sean Ono Lennon says he feels a responsibility to promote his parents' legacy, by reminding the world of its power. He talks with Anthony Mason about the Oscar-winning animated short inspired by their anti-war anthem "Happy Xmas (War Is Over)"; and of the new HBO documentary "One to One: John & Yoko," which features material he'd never heard before.