Extended interview: Sean Ono Lennon In this web exclusive, Sean Ono Lennon talks with Anthony Mason about The Claypool Lennon Delirium, his musical collaboration with Les Claypool of Primus, and his upcoming jazz album. He also discusses his animated short film, "War Is Over!"; his custodianship of the musical legacy of his parents, John Lennon and Yoko Ono; how concert footage and previously-unknown private recordings came together in the documentary "One to One"; and how creating art is "a fundamental force" in his life.