This week on "Sunday Morning" (August 25)

COVER STORY: Cracking the code of dyslexia
Growing up, Cathy Drennan, who described herself as a "nerdy little kid," landed in the highest reading group at school, only to realize she could not learn to read. Her mother found a specialist and got the diagnosis: Severe dyslexia, an unexpected difficulty in reading in an individual who has the intelligence to read at a much higher level. Yale researchers who have studied hundreds of kindergartners for nearly 40 years say one in five was dyslexic. But perhaps their most important finding: There is no link at all between dyslexia and intelligence. Susan Spencer reports on efforts to help those with dyslexia "crack the code."
ALMANAC: Monty Hall
On August 25, 1921, the host of the game show "Let's Make a Deal" was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Tracy Smith reports.
PHOTOGRAPHY: Cowgirl photographer
Barbara Van Cleve is 84, born and bred in Montana, and she still runs cattle with the best. She is also a photographer with a passion to chronicle the ranching life she learned as a child, especially the lives of ranch women. Barry Petersen reports.
SUNDAY PROFILE: Eddie Huang
He's a restaurateur, a streetwear designer, a TV show host, and most famously the author of "Fresh Off the Boat," his humorous 2013 memoir about growing up the eldest of three sons of Chinese immigrants that spawned a hit ABC sitcom. Eddie Huang talks with Mo Rocca about family, the myth of the "model minority," and pork buns.
POSTCARD FROM ARGENTINA: Benvenuti a Buenos Aires!
Buenos Aires, Argentina, is the most-visited city in all of South America. And no visit is complete without a trip to La Boca, a colorful neighborhood that in the late 19th and early 20th centuries experienced a massive wave of Italian immigration. Today an estimated 62% of Argentinians claim some Italian heritage. Correspondent Conor Knighton gets a taste of Buenos Aires' best pizza, gelato and Italian liqueurs, and surveys the imprint that Italian immigrants had on Arhentina's art and culture.
MUSIC: Taylor Swift on her new album "Lover" and taking ownership of her music
In an interview offering viewers some unprecedented glimpses backstage, 10-time Grammy Award-winner Taylor Swift opens up to correspondent Tracy Smith, who witnesses the creation of Swift's new music video. Smith also sat down with Swift at the piano to discuss her songwriting process, growing up in the business, and how the 29-year-old plans to reclaim ownership of a music catalog that has made her one of the most successful artists today.
PREVIEW: Taylor Swift moving to regain control of her catalog
SPORTS: The rest of the pack
Noah Rubin is not Roger Federer, although he has played the tennis superstar. Rubin, whose highest ranking was 125th in the world, is one of many less-familiar tennis professionals living a nomadic life while competing in tournaments like the Little Rock Open Challenger. Special Correspondent Ted Koppel sat down with Rubin, who opened up about the grind of life on the road, and about the success of his Instagram page, Behind the Racquet, which tells the stories of those who have made tennis their careers.
CALENDAR: Week of August 26
"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Tracy Smith reports.
