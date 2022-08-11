This week on "Sunday Morning" (August 14)

Host: Jane Pauley



COVER STORY: What's the right way to think about the left-handed?

Even though an estimated ten percent of the world's population is left-handed, scientists have not definitely figured out why. Southpaw correspondent Rita Braver talks with some famous lefties (including former President Bill Clinton, and World Series winning pitcher Sean Doolittle) about functioning in a world dominated by the right-handed; and with researchers who think differences in brain structure between those who are left-handed and right-handed may have implications in the treatment of disease. (This story was originally broadcast February 6, 2022.)

From "Women's Work," an exhibition at Lyndhurst Mansion in Tarrytown, N.Y. Lyndhurst Mansion

ART: "Women's Work": Art from the hands of women who persisted

For generations the artistic contributions of women have been marginalized by the art world and by society in general. In "Women's Work," a new exhibit at Lyndhurst Mansion in Tarrytown, New York, pieces by female artists past and present are displayed alongside works created by women in a domestic setting. Correspondent Faith Salie looks at how "unimportant" historical objects are now viewed through a modern eye.

Casey, Illinois is home to the World's Largest Rocking Chair, among many other over-sized marvels. CBS News

U.S.: A small town dreams big

Conor Knighton visits Casey, Illinois, home to the World's Largest Rocking Chair, World's Largest Golf Tee, World's Largest Pitchfork, and World's Largest Wind Chime, among many other over-sized objects. It's a collection that has helped the tiny town halfway between St. Louis and Indianapolis loom large on the map of world records. (This story was originally broadcast August 20, 2017.)

Take a ride in a vintage Ford Galaxy squad car, the kind Barney Fife would use to drive malefactors to the Mayberry Jail in "The Andy Griffith Show." CBS News

U.S.: A trip to the original "Mayberry"

Andy Griffith was born and raised in Mount Airy, North Carolina, a community that was the inspiration for Mayberry in the classic comedy "The Andy Griffith Show" and its spinoff, "Mayberry, R.F.D." Now, Mount Airy has reinvented itself as a destination for fans who come by the hundreds of thousands each year. Senior contributing correspondent Ted Koppel visits Mount Airy to find out what attracts so many nostalgic for a show created more than 50 years ago. (This story was originally broadcast September 19, 2021.)

PASSAGE: In memoriam



Singer Olivia Newton-John in 2019. CBS News

FROM THE ARCHIVE: Olivia Newton-John on finding joy in a life with cancer | Watch Video

The Australian singing superstar Olivia Newton-John died this week at the age of 73. In this 2019 "Sunday Morning" profile, she talked with Gayle King about her battles with cancer, and how, while the pain could be unbearable, her spirit remained unshakable.

Historian David McCullough with correspondent Rita Braver at the National Archives in Washington, D.C., in 2001. CBS News

FROM THE ARCHIVE: David McCullough on founding father John Adams | Watch Video

Bestselling historian David McCullough died August 8, 2022 at age 89. In this "Sunday Morning" interview, originally broadcast on July 1, 2001, he talks with correspondent Rita Braver about an overlooked Founding Father, John Adams, the subject of his Pulitzer Prize-winning biography.

A classic Riva speedboat is pictured in the harbor of Monaco on July 11, 2011. VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images

POSTCARD FROM ITALY: La Dolce Riva – Italy's classic wooden boats

During Italy's post-war boom years, Riva's glamorous wooden boats were the pinnacle of "la dolce vita" – the Ferraris of motorboats, owned by movie stars, tycoons and royalty. Correspondent Seth Doane takes a spin on the water in a classic Riva; checks out a new edition of the famed Aquarama boat; and learns how the company is working to keep Riva's spirit alive.

MILEPOST: TBD



Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda, stars of the series "Grace and Frankie." CBS News

TV: Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin on "Grace and Frankie," age and activism

On the Netflix series "Grace and Frankie," Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin play two feisty octogenarians who see old age not as a death sentence, but as a victory lap. The two old friends talk with correspondent Tracy Smith about aging, working together, and how Fonda, who raised millions as an exercise entrepreneur, gave most of it away. (This story was originally broadcast April 24, 2022.)

SUNDAY JOURNAL: The best (politically) and worst (legally) of Donald Trump's week

While the former president has scored big political wins in Republican Party primaries, his cascading legal problems have begun to mount – from an unprecedented search warrant obtained for documents said to be stored at his Florida home, to a court decision regarding his tax returns, to his pleading the fifth during a deposition in a civil case against his company. CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett reports.

Jamez McCorkle performs in "Omar," at the opera's world premiere earlier this year at the Spoleto Festival in Charleston, S.C. CBS News

MUSIC: "Omar," an opera illuminating a Muslim slave's life in America

"Omar," an opera that recently had its world premiere, tells the story of Omar Ibn Said, a 19th century Muslim scholar stolen from Senegal and sold into slavery in America, who left behind a remarkable autobiography written in Arabic. Correspondent Martha Teichner talks with writer Rhiannon Giddens and composer Michael Abels about how their opera tells a largely-forgotten story, informing the history of our multicultural nation.

Safe Streets site coordinator Corey Winfield, with correspondent Ted Koppel. CBS News

On Thursday correspondent Ted Koppel, producer Deirdre Cohen and editor Ed Givnish were named winners of the 2022 Edward R. Murrow Award for Hard News for their August 29, 2021 "Sunday Morning" report, "Shots Fired," about the epidemic of gun violence in America. Read the story, or watch it here.



Mo Rocca and Sandy Duncan. CBS News

"HERE COMES THE SUN": Actress Sandy Duncan and the modern library

Mo Rocca sits down with actress, singer and dancer Sandy Duncan to discuss her career and how she recovered after losing eyesight in her left eye. Also, how modern libraries are becoming social hubs full of activities and technology.

